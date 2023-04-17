Upon conviction for defrauding several clients from her payroll company, Patricia Bowman was given a year of freedom before she was sent to prison so that she could pay as much restitution as possible to seven victims who had lost several hundreds of thousands of dollars because of her criminal actions.
Bowman, 49, was sentenced to just over three years in a state lockup on Monday after her attorney told a superior court judge that his client had paid back about $45,000.
After she pleaded guilty last April to attempted fraudulent schemes and artifices, it was agreed in court that Bowman's prison sentence would depend on how much money she paid back to the clients whose payroll accounts she handled at Daystar Payroll LLC.
The maximum sentence she faced in prison was 8.75 years and Bowman still owes another $932,000.
At her sentencing hearing Monday, Cochise County Superior Judge Joel Larson told Bowman that he would authorize a garnishment of 30% of whatever she earns while in prison to help make up some of the debt.
Cochise County Deputy Attorney Michael Powell said Bowman's offenses put a significant dent in her clients' businesses.
"Some of these businesses (Bowman's clients) are still feeling the effects," Powell said in court. "This has been a substantial impact."
A remorseful Bowman told the judge that she would likely spend the rest of her life paying back the money she stole.
She also said she wished she had asked for help sooner when she realized what she was doing.
"I'm extremely sorry for everything," Bowman told the judge after he asked if she wanted to say anything. "I have no excuses. I wish I would have stopped. I wish I would have asked for help sooner."
Bowman, arrested in January 2021, was initially charged with more than 40 felony counts of fraud, theft, money laundering and forgery.
Sierra Vista Police Detective John Papatrefon said Bowman’s actions affected 10 clients who lost more than $1.2 million in penalties and interest assessed by the federal government.
An internet search of Bowman’s business, Daystar Payroll LLC, which she purchased in 1996, shows the services provided included payroll report preparation 1099 and W-2 preparation, workman’s compensation reports and direct deposit services.
Police said her offenses were committed from January 2012 to October 2019. That’s when Bowman, according to investigators, faked tax documents and provided false paperwork to her clients so she could embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In his probable cause report, Papatrefon wrote: “She would complete the paperwork (941 Form) showing she paid the payroll tax, but would actually take the money for her own use. During multiple interviews with Patricia Bowman, she admitted to taking money from her customers meant to pay the federal and state income tax bills beginning in 2012."
Bowman's remorse for her actions and her lack of a criminal history were mitigating factors that weighed in her favor on Monday. But Larson also mentioned the aggravating factor of Bowman's intent to steal from her victims. The judge said the sentence he was imposing was a "slightly aggravated sentence."
