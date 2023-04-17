Upon conviction for defrauding several clients from her payroll company, Patricia Bowman was given a year of freedom before she was sent to prison so that she could pay as much restitution as possible to seven victims who had lost several hundreds of thousands of dollars because of her criminal actions.

Bowman, 49, was sentenced to just over three years in a state lockup on Monday after her attorney told a superior court judge that his client had paid back about $45,000.

