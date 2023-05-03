WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation was selected to be part of the second cohort of the International Economic Development Council’s Equity in Economic Development Fellowship Program.

This initiative is funded in collaboration with the Helios Foundation, and is part of their shared, ongoing commitment to advancing equity and closing disparities in the field of economic development.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?