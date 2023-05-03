WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation was selected to be part of the second cohort of the International Economic Development Council’s Equity in Economic Development Fellowship Program.
This initiative is funded in collaboration with the Helios Foundation, and is part of their shared, ongoing commitment to advancing equity and closing disparities in the field of economic development.
Starting in June, seven young individuals will serve as fellows at economic development organizations throughout the U.S. for eight weeks, gaining access to economic development resources, mentorship and opportunities to impact lasting, tangible change.
The the AREDF will welcome Atsouco Saint Louis, who graduated from John Jay College in 2022 with a B.S. in public administration. He will earn valuable hands-on experience while advancing substantive and impactful projects in the community. This program will provide him the resources and opportunities to discover, strengthen, and apply full capabilities as future leaders in economic development.
“I am incredibly enthusiastic about this year's cohort of bright, hard-working fellows and the economic development organizations participating in the 2023 Equity in Economic Development Fellowship Program," stated Nathan Ohle, president and CEO of IEDC. "Programs that center equity in economic development are vital to developing a vibrant, accessible, and inclusive profession. Congratulations to our second group of fellows and economic development organizations!"
"As Task Force Chair and program originator, it is truly amazing to see how far the Equity in Economic Development Fellowship Program has come in just one year," said Julie Curtin, president of Economic Development Practice at DCI. "I’m grateful that IEDC agreed to continue my proposed talent initiative. With last year's successes, I am more excited than ever to see how the program continues to evolve and create positive change with each group of passionate, driven fellows."
Mignonne Hollis, wxecutive director of AREDF, said, “We are thrilled to have been selected to participate in this cohort of the IEDC Fellowship Program. We are sure Atsouco will be a great addition to our team, and we can’t wait to introduce him to Southern Arizona and the economic development possibilities that are open to us.”
Submitted by The Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation.
