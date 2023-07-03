Freddy's

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is planning on opening a store by the Walmart Supercenter on State Route 90.

SIERRA VISTA — If you love frozen custard, steakburgers and Vienna hot dogs, then you can click your heels and jump for joy: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is dropping anchor in northeast Sierra Vista.

Rumors that the rapidly-expanding fast food chain might open a store in the Hummingbird Capital of the U.S. had been widely circulating for a couple years.

