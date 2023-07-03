SIERRA VISTA — If you love frozen custard, steakburgers and Vienna hot dogs, then you can click your heels and jump for joy: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is dropping anchor in northeast Sierra Vista.
Rumors that the rapidly-expanding fast food chain might open a store in the Hummingbird Capital of the U.S. had been widely circulating for a couple years.
But a little more than a year ago, a Freddy’s restaurant operating partner in Tucson interviewing employees for his new Houghton Road location told a Herald/Review reporter that whispers of the restaurant coming to Sierra Vista were anything but hearsay.
“The rumors are true,” Benjamin Holnacki said in May 2022, “but probably not for another year or so. For now, we’re also looking at an expansion at a site here in Tucson.”
Although a business license has not yet been issued by the city of Sierra Vista, site plan and building permit requests were approved Oct. 13, 2022, for its proposed location at 517 N. State Route 90, next to Walmart.
"A building permit was never issued because we were still waiting on their list of contractors," said city Public Information Officer Adam Curtis.
The company submitted some revisions to its building permit request June 20, said Curtis.
"We approved those on June 28," he added. "We’re still waiting on the list of contractors to then issue the building permit."
There also was a job listing that closed June 13 for a restaurant operating manager in the $50,000-$55,000 annual salary range by JRI Hospitality Management, which manages 60 Freddy's franchises located across the country.
Several calls to the company’s corporate office regarding the store’s new opening were not returned by press time.
In the last several years, the company has been opening several new outlets in Southern Arizona. Tucson now has three Freddy locations. Last July, the Casa Grande Planning and Zoning Commission gave the company the go-ahead to begin construction at the Commons at Palm Creek at 2038 E. Florence Blvd.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which began in 2002, operates 450 restaurants across 32 states and was recently named Business Insider's "8 Better Burger Chains Poised to Conquer America."
Last year, the company signed a master franchise and development agreement that will allow the brand to enter the Canadian market. The chain plans to expand across nine Canadian provinces, excluding Quebec.
This is a developing story. More details with updates on the store’s groundbreaking and opening will be provided when they become available.
