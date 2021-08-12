SIERRA VISTA — The Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library is capitalizing on a pandemic-induced increase in sales by expanding into another location, “The Last Chance Bookstore.”
The new bookstore at 2377 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista, is just down the way from the Friends’ other location at 2243 E. Fry Blvd.
Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library Manager Margery Brzozowski said the new bookstore is an expansion of the original bookstore, a 5013© nonprofit, with the exception of stock that’s rotated every five weeks.
“The whole purpose is to keep these books from the landfill,” said Brzozowski. “We want to keep it in the community as long as possible.
“We’re limited in space in the first store, so we’re able to put more (books) out ... The Friends mainly has the new stuff and in the Last Chance has the older stuff ... There’s a lot of goodies out there.”
Brzozowski said if the merchandise doesn’t sell in the Last Chance Bookstore after a five weeks, the Friends of the Library will donate it to local literacy groups, tutors or to the Friends of the Pima County Public Library.
Some of the literacy groups that Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library donates books to are the Salvation Army, Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista, Cochise College Reading Tree event and the Arizona Arts Academy.
Brzozowski said the Last Chance Bookstore opened in March and primarily was financed through investments and sales.
“We had a rummage sale in January and decided that we liked the space,” said Brzozowski. “And it’s convenient to us because it’s down the way from our other store.”
Brzozowski said that the name “Last Chance” stems from the regular rotation of inventory.
“It’s more an indication to get them now, because they might not be here later,” said Brzozowski. “Our prices are cheap, a lot of the books are 25-50 cents. There’s some that are more ... Come get them while you can.”
Brzozowski said the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library saw an increase in sales last year due to the majority of bookstores being closed due to the pandemic. Brzozowski said the only time the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library bookstore closed was in April 2020.
“The whole year prior to opening up in May, we were busy because a lot of people knew that we were the only ones,” said Brzozowski. “We have a very supportive community. Everything in our bookstore is donated from our community. We want to just say thank you to the community because they are extremely generous.
“It also encouraged them (customers) to come because of COVID, people cleaned out their houses, so a lot of people donated.”
Brzozowski said the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library was one of the first members of Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels’ ”Better Bucks” program, which aims to help the city’s homeless population by providing vouchers for essential items.
In Better Bucks, Brzozowski said the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library provides coupons for books.
“We consider books a mental health (aid),” said Brzozowski. “It’s just mainly for the community since they generously give to us, we can give back.”