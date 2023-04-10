BORROWERS FALLOUT 1

Sarah Puil, the chief executive of the upscale boxed wine company Boxt, at the company’s private event space and office for the sales and marketing team in Austin, Tex., on April 7, 2023. Puil said that borrowing and raising money are more difficult and expensive now. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)

Sarah Puil needs to buy $500,000 to $1 million of premium wine and other inventory by the end of the year to make into the specialty blends that her company sells and ships to customers around the country. But after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank started a chain reaction that is causing many types of funding to dry up, she is not sure where she is going to get the cash.

Boxt, her 3-year-old purveyor of upscale boxed wine, is at a vulnerable stage in which access to credit is crucial to its growth and ability to keep producing its red, white and rosé offerings.

