ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona is the local workforce organization in Cochise County that, yes, assists individuals with their unemployment claims. But we are so much more.
Many businesses and individuals in Cochise County have this stereotypical idea of ARIZONA@WORK here in Cochise County. They believe we are the unemployment office, and our clients are only those on unemployment or those with lesser skills or education than those needed for higher end jobs.
This stigmatism is not only limited to Cochise County or Arizona, but happens nationwide. I have had businesses tell me that we cannot help them find employees because what they need, we can’t provide. They talk as though none of our clients have the education and skills for the positions they need filled.
I will say that some of the high-end jobs out there are not always going to be filled by our clients. They are hard to fill anyway because of the job requirements. You won’t see many PhDs in our client lists or in this county compared to the big cities. You won’t find a lot of individuals with active security clearances that stay in this area, but they exist. We have had clients with masters degrees and even a few PhDs, but it is not the norm.
Yes, many of our clients are average hard-working Americans with minimum to no education and some limited skills, but that is not just who we are or serve.
ARIZONA@WORK is here to assist individuals in overcoming barriers to employment and assist businesses in being successful and finding the right candidates to fill their ranks. We are a joint task force of workforce professionals that provides services and programs to accomplish the above-mentioned tasks.
The great part of our program is that we have Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds to assist in providing training, education and certifications to build a better, more skilled workforce for our businesses. Our grants help individuals who are unemployed, under-employed and dislocated find meaningful employment. The kind of jobs that can become careers to better provide for your family, build our community and the economy.
So, the next time you think that ARIZONA@WORK cannot help you, think again. A lot of times it just takes a little effort and work on your part, and you can be successful with our programs.
Businesses, just because we may not have what you need now doesn’t mean we never will. We will keep on outreaching, building and developing quality employees for you.
Eric Grisham is the business services representative for ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona. He served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, retiring at Fort Huachuca in 2018.