In Cochise County, we have the largest veteran population in Arizona per capita. About 19.9% of the state’s population of veterans reside in Cochise County. Many veterans seeking employment may need assistance to secure a job without additional financial burden on themselves and their families.
July will be the fifth anniversary of the Veterans Toolkit program, established in July 2017 by The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services. It was created to help unemployed veterans get the supplies they need to start working. Surveyed veterans repeatedly said they were ready to work, but needed a few things to get them there, ranging from boots and tools to bicycles, etc. The funds for this program are provided by the purchases of Arizona Veterans License plates through the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Although ADVS oversees and approves the Veteran Toolkits, the local DES Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialists initiate the toolkit process. A veteran who has become employed or accepted a job offer is eligible to utilize the Veteran Toolkit as long as it is within the guidelines designated by ADVS.
To qualify for the Veteran Toolkit service, the veteran must have served honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces, including National Guard and Reserve components. Spouse of veterans do not qualify for the service.
To qualify, a veterans must reside in Arizona, have served in the U.S. military and received a discharge other than “dishonorable.” The veteran must enroll in the Arizona Job Connection website, provide a job offer letter from employer and identify items required to start employment.