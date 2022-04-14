TOMBSTONE — Stepping into Redding Hardware and Goods, customers are immediately greeted with friendly service and a well-stocked hardware store.
The new Tombstone business, located at 312 W. Allen St., opened its doors March 18 and has been bustling with activity since.
Owned and operated by husband-wife team Jared and Sarah Redding, the couple comes to Tombstone with an extensive background in the hardware business.
“We both started out working for Ace Hardware in the Phoenix area where we learned the business from the ground up,” said Jared, who started out as an associate for several years before working his way up to store manager, a position he held for eight years. Sarah worked as a contractor-desk manager for an Ace store in Tempe for 16 years. Together, they bring more than 30 years combined experience to their new business venture in Tombstone.
After a successful soft opening, Redding Hardware held its grand opening celebration April 8, where members of the community and tourists visited the new store and chatted with its owners.
“This is an amazing hardware store, one of the best I’ve ever been to,” said Cheryl Honeycutt, a 25-year Tombstone resident. “They have absolutely everything in here. We desperately needed a store like this in Tombstone, and I’m so glad they’re here.”
Another grand opening visitor, Blake Shannon, was especially pleased to see the RV supplies.
“My wife and I are RVers and we spend a lot of time in this area during the winter months,” he said. “It’s good to know we can get RV products here because they’re not always easy to find.”
The Redding’s store primarily is stocked with supplies that come through Emery Jensen, a distribution arm that operates under Ace Hardware Corp.
“While we only have 4,000 products on hand in our store, we have access to close to 100,000 additional products because of our relationship with Emery Jensen,” Jared said. “We get deliveries once a week, so we can have just about anything customers need within a week. Emery is an excellent supplier and carries quality name-brand products.”
The store is stocked with a variety of home necessities as well as supplies for emergency needs, Jared said.
Examples of some of the store’s brands include Sharkbite plumbing fittings, Zep cleaning products, Diablo power tool accessories and Leviton electrical supplies, as well as an assortment of building materials.
Jared said the community’s response to the store has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Everyone is glad they can source some of these products locally without having to drive to Sierra Vista or Benson,” he said.
The nearly 2,000-square-foot hardware store comes with an interesting history.
“Before we moved into the building, it was a thrift shop. And at one time it served as the old Tombstone High School cafeteria,” Jared said. “The school district purchased the building from Fort Huachuca to use as a cafeteria, but we don’t know what its function was on the military base.”
The Reddings may be new members to Tombstone’s business community, but as re-enactment enthusiasts, they have been visiting the Old West town for several years.
“We were driving to Tombstone to participate in performances during event weekends,” Sarah said. “We love the town, the people and its Old West theme, so after Helldorado weekend last October we decided to move here.”
The Reddings sold their home in Gilbert and moved to Tombstone in November.
“One hundred percent of the money from our house was used to purchase the products to stock the store,” Jared said. “We live in a fifth-wheel behind the business. This is home. We love being here and this is something we really wanted to do.”