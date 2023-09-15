hobbs

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in North Phoenix on Aug. 4.

 Gov. Katie Hobbs’ Office

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, along with Arizona Commerce Authority CEO Sandra Watson, are visiting Taiwan and South Korea on an economic development trip from Friday to Sept. 22.

“I am laser-focused on creating jobs, building businesses and making Arizona the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Hobbs said in a statement Wednesday. “With this trip, we will continue to strengthen our ties with critical partners and attract investments to create good-paying jobs right here in Arizona. I look forward to developing these relationships and showcasing Arizona’s world-class workforce and dynamic economy.”

