Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, along with Arizona Commerce Authority CEO Sandra Watson, are visiting Taiwan and South Korea on an economic development trip from Friday to Sept. 22.
“I am laser-focused on creating jobs, building businesses and making Arizona the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Hobbs said in a statement Wednesday. “With this trip, we will continue to strengthen our ties with critical partners and attract investments to create good-paying jobs right here in Arizona. I look forward to developing these relationships and showcasing Arizona’s world-class workforce and dynamic economy.”
Arizona and the two Asian countries have fostered a significant trade relationship recently. The state opened trade and investment offices in Taiwan and South Korea in March for the ACA to have an in-person presence in the nations. The ACA touted that Arizona was the top state for “foreign direct investment” in 2022, citing FDI Markets.
“Taiwan and the Republic of Korea represent some of Arizona’s most important trading partners and growing sources of international investment and collaboration,” Watson said in a statement. “This economic delegation promises to further ties between us, leading to more jobs and investment in Arizona. I’m grateful to Gov. Hobbs for continuing to expand Arizona’s partnerships abroad.”
On the private sector side, major technology companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and LG Energy Solution have invested billions into the state, with hopes of bringing jobs along with it. As the relationship between China and Taiwan intensifies, there is a push to get the TSMC facility up and running soon in order to manufacture chips on American soil. However, concerns about workplace safety and American workers having the necessary skills to operate the plant brought action by the governor in August.
