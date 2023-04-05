PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs killed legislation Tuesday that proponents said was designed to make it easier for people to operate home-based businesses.

Current law allows such operations as long as they meet certain conditions. And it even allows for temporary commercial signs and offering items for sale.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?