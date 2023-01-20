Mignonne Hollis, executive director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, has been elected to serve on the Board of Trustees for the National Small Business Association for 2023.

NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Hollis is a recognized leader in the small-business community and brings her talents to the national level in promoting the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

