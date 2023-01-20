Mignonne Hollis, executive director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, has been elected to serve on the Board of Trustees for the National Small Business Association for 2023.
NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Hollis is a recognized leader in the small-business community and brings her talents to the national level in promoting the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“I look forward to working with NSBA in the coming years to ensure small business has a seat at the table,” Hollis said. “It is critical that Congress and the administration to do everything in their power to support small businesses as we face whatever economic challenges may face us down the road.”
Hollis has been active with NSBA for several years and has represented small business issues in Cochise County. In addition to the leadership role with NSBA, she is active in various local and regional organizations and has been an outspoken advocate for small-business issues with elected officials.
“I am energized by the new leadership here at NSBA, and I am certain Mignonne will play a key role in helping take our efforts to the next level,” NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken said. “Mignonne’ s dedication, pragmatism and drive are a perfect fit for our leadership team as we as we push policymakers to seek and support pro-small-business policies.”
To learn more about the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, visit www.AREDF.ORG
For more on NSBA, visit www.nsba.biz or follow it at @NSBAAdvocate.
Submitted by the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation.
