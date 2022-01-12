WASHINGTON, D.C. – The International Economic Development Council has announced the roster of Economic Development leaders that will serve on the organization’s Board Diversity Task Force in 2022.
Mignonne Hollis, executive director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation in Sierra Vista, will serve as chair on the task force.
"We look forward to the service that this exceptional selection of professionals will bring in 2022,” said IEDC Board chair and president Todd Greene. “I cannot wait to see what we will accomplish together going forward.”
The Board Diversity Task Force works to diversify IEDC’s advisory committees and encourages overall engagement with the organization. The task force sees diversity as comprised of race, gender, age, geography, sexual orientation and organizational type and size. It has a goal to identify and recommend a diverse slate of candidates to be considered for IEDC Board membership.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this important effort for a forward-thinking organization,” Mignonne said.
Mignonne graduated from Tombstone Union High School, attended the University of Arizona, and earned her MBA from the University of Phoenix. In her effort to support economic development in Arizona, Mignonne co-writes a weekly newspaper advice column for business owners that appears in the Herald/Review, serves on the Canyon Vista Medical Center board of trustees and the Chiricahua Community Health Center Inc board.
She is on the board of the International Economic Development Council as well as the immediate past president of the Arizona Association for Economic Development.
In 2014 she was named economic developer of the year and in 2017 her organization was named small organization of the year. Most recently she has been appointed to the State Bar of Arizona Board of Governors, National Small Business Association Advisory Board as well as the International Boundary and Water Commission.
Mignonne is the founder of the Aerospace Arizona Association and through this association has formed the UAS Center for Innovation at the Benson Airport. Mignonne is dedicated to making an economic impact not only in rural Arizona, but throughout the entire state.