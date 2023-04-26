HEREFORD — For four hours on May 6, the arena at Horse'n Around Rescue Ranch and Foundation will be converted into a horse tack superstore that anyone who owns an equine or simply loves anything related to these grand animals should not miss.
The May 6 event, from 8 a.m. to noon, is the third Tack Sale hosted by Horse'n Around and each time it just gets bigger and better, says organizer Linda Arnold.
"This is a very organized sale," said Arnold, a longtime volunteer and horse trainer at the rescue that started over a decade ago and has found homes for more than 100 equines. "There is a huge section for Western and English saddles and everything that goes with them."
Theresa Warrell, one of the founders of Horse'n Around and the owner of the Single Star Ranch where the equine rescue is located, calls the Tack Sale "A horse tack superstore in the open air."
And indeed it is.
Picture a 180-square-foot arena filled almost to capacity with saddles of varying types, colorful horse blankets, bridles, reins, ropes, chaps, spurs, saddle pads, saddle bags, breast collars, cinches, stable and ranch supplies, halters, lead ropes, shipping boots, saddle racks for walls, mounting blocks, and even books and horse and Western-related decor.
There's even some riding apparel and show shirts, Arnold said.
"We've gotten more stuff this year," she said."That's what's cool about the Tack Sale. We keep getting donations from people and then we have some stuff left over from last year."
Arnold said many of the saddles donated this year "have never been on a horse."
Warrell said she hopes the Tack Sale brings in riders who prefer an English saddle.
"We have amazing tack for English riders — saddles, pads, blankets and girths," she said.
The beauty of this sale, both women said, aside from the fact that it provides horse owners and enthusiasts with a one-stop shopping locale for their equine needs at jaw-dropping prices, is that all the proceeds go toward the care of the more than 50 horses currently staying at Horse'n Around.
The majority of the equines at the rescue have hailed from dire situations where they were starved, abused or both. Some were surrendered after their owners either passed away or could no longer afford the animal's upkeep.
The rescue provides not only food for the equines, but also medications and treatments, as well as all veterinary, dental and chiropractic care.
"The rescue requires a lot of income," Warrell said. "The prices for feed and hay have risen, as have their supplements and medication."
There is also the anticipation that more and more horse owners will be forced to give up their equines as prices for their care continues to skyrocket, Warrell said.
Last year the rescue held two Tack Sales and they were so successful that Warrell, Arnold and rescue co-founder Steve Boice decided to make it a biannual event. The next one is expected for November, Arnold said.
If you go, the Tack Sale is May 6, 8 a.m. to noon, 7484 State Route 92 in Hereford.
