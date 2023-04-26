HEREFORD — For four hours on May 6, the arena at Horse'n Around Rescue Ranch and Foundation will be converted into a horse tack superstore that anyone who owns an equine or simply loves anything related to these grand animals should not miss.

The May 6 event, from 8 a.m. to noon, is the third Tack Sale hosted by Horse'n Around and each time it just gets bigger and better, says organizer Linda Arnold.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?