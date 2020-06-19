A lot of times I will get asked by a seller, “Who will buy my home?” or, “What type of buyer will my home attract?” My answer typically is, “That depends on your home.” There is a buyer for every home, it just depends on your home.
What do I mean by that? Most homes fall into a category and there are lots of categories: luxury, family-oriented community, horse property, retirement community, single-family, multi-family, newer, older, on land or zero lot line, pristine or needs work conditions. This is not a complete list, and each category has a select demographic that is going to want that particular home.
For instance, if you have a luxury home with all the amenities, that is priced higher than most of the homes in the area, your home is going to attract the people in the area that like and can afford the finer things in life. They probably enjoy entertaining at home a lot. Like most people they want to finance their home so that they can leverage their money.
If you own a home in an established neighborhood and your home is in good condition where a few upgrades have been made in the last couple of years, you are going to attract buyers that want a nice home that meets their needs. Their needs can vary from the number of bedrooms, the size of the yard, and type of garage.
The good thing is these people just want a nice home that fits their needs, and as long as yours does, they will be interested in looking at your home. These buyers will also have a variety of loan programs available to them. Conventional, FHA, VA, special buyer programs and maybe a first time home buyer program. All financial options are open to them, so your home will attract the most buyers and they will offer the most for your home.
If you own a home that has not been updated, but has been well maintained, you will get the same group of buyers looking at your home, however your home will be priced lower since you don’t have the updates and buyers will not be as willing to offer as much for your home. You will also attract the investors that want to upgrade your home and resell it for a profit. Investors may still get a loan, have better contacts for loans, but fewer loan options. They don’t offer as much for your home, but only ask for a few repairs in comparison to your regular buyers.
If you have an older home where very few repairs have been made, or the home that has sat empty for awhile with no upkeep, the cash investor will be your buyer. They may be buying the home for a number of reasons like, flipping, renting, or fixing up for a family member. They offer even less and usually do inspections, but unless something is fairly major, don’t ask for repairs.
In conclusion, there is always a buyer for your home. You may have just a few or you may have several people that are interested in your property. They may be willing to pay a lot for your house, or they may be willing to pay for the land and not the house if the condition is severely bad. The person that wants to buy your home will be based on your home.
In the Sierra Vista area, mostly due to the COVID-19 restrictions May 2020 active inventory was 317, a 22% decrease from the previous year. There were 131 closings, a 26% decrease. The median price of sold homes was $212,000, up 12%.
This is an interesting mix of numbers and the increase in the price of homes sold was due to the lack of inventory and a great deal of pent up energy by buyers to find a home.
If you would like more in-depth information about our local market, talk with your local REALTOR®. They will be happy to help you navigate the market. Make sure that they have the REALTOR® trademark next to their name to ensure that you are working with the best of the best.