There has been a great deal of discussion about the lack of housing in our area. I spent several hours in a lively conversation about how we could deal with this lack of housing.

We have a shortage of temporary housing, making it hard to bring in people to fill our jobs and give them time to look for permanent housing. It also makes it hard to bring in temporary laborers that need a place to live for a short period of time before they move on to their next assignment.

