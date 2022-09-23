There has been a great deal of discussion about the lack of housing in our area. I spent several hours in a lively conversation about how we could deal with this lack of housing.
We have a shortage of temporary housing, making it hard to bring in people to fill our jobs and give them time to look for permanent housing. It also makes it hard to bring in temporary laborers that need a place to live for a short period of time before they move on to their next assignment.
Fortunately, the city of Sierra Vista has approved adding an accessory dwelling unit to your property. These units could facilitate your extended family, temporary workers and families looking to move here that need a place to hang their hats until they locate the right home.
Some restrictions must be met, but nothing seems too excessive.
Let's take a look at some of the restrictions:
The unit can be added to the principal dwelling or a separate unit.
A separate unit must be entirely behind the main structure.
There can be no more than two adult occupants.
The unit can not be taller than 15 feet.
The unit needs to be at least 5 feet from the side and rear property lines.
There must be 5 feet separation between the unit and any other structure.
The unit shall not exceed 800 square feet or 50% of the main unit, whichever is smaller.
There can be only one bedroom.
CC&R's (Covenants, Codes and Restrictions) must be followed.
To apply for the permit, you can get the first application with all the requirements on the city of Sierra Vista website under Permits and Inspections. You will be working with an architect, so getting help with the requirements should be easy.
Being able to add an additional unit is exciting news! You can raise the value of your home while providing housing to folks in need of short-term housing and make a little money, too. The easier it is to get into temporary housing, the easier it is to get nurses, police, doctors, teachers and others to come to our area and take a look.
The city has worked hard to keep this area a great place to live and keeps improving our town. We don't want to grow too big, but we want the best services we can get, and you can help.
Currently there are 117 homes on the market in Sierra Vista, and sales are down 12% from last month and 26% from last year. The median home price is $265,000, and only three homes are on the market with an accessory dwelling unit.
Joan Wilsonis an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and current President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®.