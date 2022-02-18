I am having a lot of trouble finding a decent home for my buyers, and it feels like listings have slowed down to a crawl. So I decided to take an in-depth look at our market in three areas that I sell in all the time, Sierra Vista, Hereford and Huachuca City to see what was happening.
I looked at the number of actual listings for manufactured and single-family homes, the numbers under contract, pending, coming soon and closed for single-family homes.
I try not to throw out a lot of numbers, and I apologize in advance for so many paragraphs that are nothing but numbers. I hope this helps you understand the individual markets better as a buyer or a seller. Our market is good. Our prices are still very reasonable compared to other areas, interests rates are still relatively low and more houses are coming on the market every day. You need to jump when you see the one you might want, and don’t think about your offer overnight. Most likely, the home will have another offer if it genuinely is a lovely home.
The lack of manufactured home inventory in each area did not warrant including them in my numbers. There were only 13 manufactured homes active in Sierra Vista, two in Hereford, and two in Huachuca City. I know that this number can change every day and that manufactured homes are selling just about as fast as single-family homes in our area. However, they have different financing considerations, rates and requirements than a single-family home. If you want more information about manufactured homes in particular, please feel free to contact your local REALTOR®, we are always glad to help.
Looking at the January numbers for the entire Sierra Vista area, January 2022 active inventory was 155, 29% less than last January. Closings were up in January 2022, a 25% increase. The median price of sold homes was up 17% to $237,500 for the month.
I looked at the numbers for single-family homes from the first of the year to the middle of February for three cities. Here is what I found for each city:
Sierra Vista has 24 active listings, three homes coming soon, with 110 homes under contract, 54 pending, and 103 closed. These numbers tell me that homes are still selling very quickly, and I need to work harder to get people interested or thinking about selling to list their homes. Prices are high right now, but not climbing like they were last year. The increased interest rates are still reasonably low compared to a few years back, and they are expected to go higher this year to help stop inflation, which will slow down the market. Since the beginning of the year, the average sales price in the Sierra Vista area has been $287,000. Homes sold for 98% of the list price.
Hereford has 10 active listings, with 17 homes under contract, seven pending, and 22 closed. Wow! If you want to move to Hereford, you better look at the homes as they come on the market. They are going fast, and there are not as many to look at as you find in Sierra Vista! The average sales price in the Hereford area since the beginning of the year is $387,000. Homes sold for 96% of the list price.
Huachuca City has one active listing, with six under contract, five pending and eight closed. The average sales price in this area is $232,000, which makes this area far more affordable. Homes sold for 96% of the list price.
The pricing of a home can be compared to the stock market; it goes up and down all day long. Have your REALTOR® run current numbers for the home value any time you are making an offer. Recent numbers will keep you from paying more than you want to for the home. If you want information about some of our other local areas or sub-divisions, just let me know.