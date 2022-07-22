There are hidden community benefits to buying or selling a home that are frequently overlooked. I don’t think about what buying or selling a house does for the community very often, but recently I have been working on selling a house that needs work.
I started looking at the impact that one house alone would have on the community. The owner has already paid someone to clean up the yard and the house and to sell the furniture. The buyer is using a contractor to do the repairs needed.
Once the home is improved, the neighborhood will benefit from the improved appearance. The value of homes in the area will improve, and it seems that when one person starts working on their home, several neighbors will too.
Selling a house benefits the real estate brokerage and your REALTOR®. Every home sold helps pay for staff and services the brokerage provides and helps the REALTOR® afford to grow their business.
Beyond the obvious, several other businesses benefit as well. The title and the escrow companies that provide background research on the property, a clear title, and title insurance make money. The county records the documents and makes some money too.
Usually, a mortgage company is involved with the buyer’s loan. They, in turn, will hire an appraiser to determine the home’s value.
Buyers pay for inspectors to verify the condition of the home. This can be one or more companies that all provide services to ensure the buyer is getting the home they expect.
Sometimes the seller needs to complete some repairs for the buyer. Contractors are brought in to take care of the repairs prior to the close of escrow. Repairs can vary from repairing a little dry-rot to putting on a new roof.
A home warranty is often purchased by the seller and issued to the buyer when a home is purchased. This helps cover the little things that can go wrong when you first get a home, and the home warranty company benefits as well as the buyer.
During this process, the seller and the buyer usually hire movers, cleaners, yard personnel, and pool services.
Other community benefits start once the buyer moves into their new home. You want a couple of lightbulbs, so you go to the local hardware store. Your refrigerator is empty, so you stop by the local grocery store and buy a few essential items. You get your hair cut, car washed and open a local bank account. It is amazing how just one real estate purchase helps support numerous community businesses.
Home sales are being affected by rising interest rates. However, in our community, sales are still very good. The number of homes sold is down 4% from this time a year ago, and the price of a home is up 10% with the average price at $265,000. Did you know we are listed in the top 10 places to live and in the top 10 places to buy affordable homes? I am pleased that people want to live in our community. We have a lot to offer.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and current President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®.