There are hidden community benefits to buying or selling a home that are frequently overlooked. I don’t think about what buying or selling a house does for the community very often, but recently I have been working on selling a house that needs work.

I started looking at the impact that one house alone would have on the community. The owner has already paid someone to clean up the yard and the house and to sell the furniture. The buyer is using a contractor to do the repairs needed.

Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and current President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®.

