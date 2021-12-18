We are in the middle of the holiday season with Thanksgiving just past, Christmas here, and the new year following close behind. You may be wondering if selling your home right now is a good idea. The answer depends on your lifestyle.
If your entire extended family is swooping down on your home for the next few weeks with kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, dogs and other extended family members, this would probably not be the best time to have your home on the market. There will be too much activity and your home will be hard to keep clean.
If a few people will be at your home for a day or two, then yes, this is the perfect time to have your home on the market. If you are like me, my house is cleaner now than it usually is, and I have a few decorations up, giving my home a festive and cheerful feel that people viewing the home enjoy. Be sure that there are not too many decorations that cover every inch of your home. You don’t want to hide the great features your home has to offer.
A lot of the neighborhoods are decorated, too. I don’t have any seasonal lights outside of my home, however, my neighbors have done a great job on their yards, all tugging on heartstrings creating an emotional pull to the area.
This is also when out of town visitors discover what a wonderful area we live in. Our weather is comfortable, our streets are not crowded, people are friendly, and our homes are still affordable. These folks may be here just for the holidays and want to find a home while they are here, so they will spend their free time looking at the homes for sale.
There are times during the holidays that you absolutely do not want people coming into your home. Work with your agent about how to deal with these times. I’m a firm believer that you should discuss this with your agent prior to those days. If you don’t want people in your home when you have a special gathering, then have your agent withdraw your home from the market before that day so that no one is surprised. The rest of the time, be ready and willing to show your home. People don’t mind that you are cooking, wrapping presents, playing games, or the kids are home. Let them in, make them welcome, and stay out of their way. They usually will be gone within 15 to 20 minutes, and they may be just the people that want to buy your home.
In the Sierra Vista area, November 2021 active inventory was 212, a 4% increase from November 2020. There were 181 closings, a 5% decrease from 2020. Year-to-date 2021 there were 2,072 closings, a 14% increase from year-to-date 2020. The median price of sold homes was $235,000, up 15% from 2020.
I would like to take a minute to wish you all the best that the season has to offer and the best new year yet. If you would like to donate food, clothes, toys, etc. to people in our area, please feel free to talk to any REALTOR® or contact our local association office located at 500 E. Fry Blvd., Suite L-1, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.