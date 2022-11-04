Here we are in the last quarter of the year when investors start coming out of the woodwork and buying properties. Partally this is due to the tax season and writeoffs available. There are several investment properties available and different reasons to buy them. Let’s take a minute and look at the advantages and disadvantages of the different types.

The first investment type is fundamental. Buy a house for you to live in. This investment is the beginning of growing your wealth. Statistics show that a homeowner usually has a higher rate of wealth accumulation. Part of this is because you are paying to own a house that grows in value over time instead of helping someone else grow their wealth by paying down their mortgage. Another advantage lies in the fact that you can change the house as you see fit, and if you buy more places, your first house can become a rental for you or provide a higher downpayment on your second house. The disadvantage to owning a home is that you are responsible for repairs. You can’t call the landlord to fix the leak. You are responsible. As you buy your first home, having a little extra money in the bank for emergencies is a good idea.

Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and current President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®.

