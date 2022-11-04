Here we are in the last quarter of the year when investors start coming out of the woodwork and buying properties. Partally this is due to the tax season and writeoffs available. There are several investment properties available and different reasons to buy them. Let’s take a minute and look at the advantages and disadvantages of the different types.
The first investment type is fundamental. Buy a house for you to live in. This investment is the beginning of growing your wealth. Statistics show that a homeowner usually has a higher rate of wealth accumulation. Part of this is because you are paying to own a house that grows in value over time instead of helping someone else grow their wealth by paying down their mortgage. Another advantage lies in the fact that you can change the house as you see fit, and if you buy more places, your first house can become a rental for you or provide a higher downpayment on your second house. The disadvantage to owning a home is that you are responsible for repairs. You can’t call the landlord to fix the leak. You are responsible. As you buy your first home, having a little extra money in the bank for emergencies is a good idea.
The second type of investment would be to buy a rental. I would buy a rental after I bought my own house, and I would not use the equity in my home to buy the rental because if something goes wrong with the rental market, you would be putting your primary residence at risk.
The COVID rental moratorium is an excellent example of something going wrong. Our area did not have an extensive group of people not paying their rent, but if they didn’t pay their rent, you were still responsible for making the house payment on the rental. When you buy a rental, you probably want to learn about your local rental market and how to make money with rentals. If you buy in the wrong area or house, you can be in trouble.
Fix & flips are popular, and there are always opportunities to take on a project house that can make you money. Remember that until the house is finished you are probably paying on a home loan, which is part of your costs. A fix & flip can make you a great deal of money if you are working with the right contractor and don’t run into too many surprises.
People make $30,000 to $100,000 on the right property. The only disadvantage is that money is going out and not coming in until you are finished with the house, and then you need to get it sold. If you decide to take on a fix & flip, work with reputable contractors, don’t get carried away making it your dream home, and watch your budget. I always plan on spending 25% more than I think the repairs will cost when I buy the home. It has proven to be a lifesaver at times.
Commercial properties are an excellent investment. There are so many different types of commercial properties that I won’t go into much detail. Loans are more expensive, so talk to a banker about their requirements before you head off to buy a commercial property. It always helps if you are purchasing the property to house your business, you have a good built-in tenant. Commercial tenants seem to keep properties up better because their business depends on the look of the property.
The last type of property I will touch on today is land. There are several types of land investing opportunities. Farmland, grazing land, mineral rights land and developable land are good investments. All of these are very specialized. You can do very well financially with them however, be sure you work with someone that knows about the requirements. You will be happy you did.
It is always a good idea to work with a REALTOR® on any type of investment. Ask them if they have expertise in the kind of investment you want to pursue. You don’t want to be having them learn while you are trying to make the investment you can.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and current President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®.
