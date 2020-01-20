Our real estate market is off to a very good start this year. It’s the middle of January and so far this year we have listed 56 homes for sale and a total of 45 homes are already under contract. In the same timeframe, we have closed 64 homes.
Usually, January sales are slower because we are coming out of the holidays, when attention is on family, parties, and travel. This year, January sales are not slower. Typically we really don’t start seeing the market take off until the middle to end of February.
Although there was a slight slowdown in December, the market has started strong in 2020. In 2019, 1,759 homes were sold, which is a 2% increase over 2018. Our area has 376 homes on the market, and the median price of homes sold in December was $185,000, up 14% from December 2018, and up to $185,831 (+0.5%) midway through January, which indicates prices are already beginning to rise this year. So, what does this all mean to you?
If you are thinking about selling your home, this is a great time to list.
Homes are selling quickly and prices are already rising. Inventory is very low and if your home is priced right it will sell very quickly. You may still be asked to repair major items, but the little “fixes” will probably be overlooked because of the lack of inventory. Right now, inventory is still low and it is still a sellers’ market.
If your home needs some major repairs that you cannot afford, fear not, there are still some investors out there looking for “fixers.” If your home needs updating and has issues that need to be fixed, an offer will come in if you are priced right.
Though the local market is viewed as a sellers’ market, as a buyer right now, it is still a great time to buy!
Mortgage rates are at historically low rates and the Veterans Administration (VA) loan programs have raised the amount that can be borrowed. There may be fewer homes to choose from, and you may need to look a little longer, but with interest rates this low (3.175 to 4.4%), you may be able to afford a higher-priced house. However, keep in mind that as the market gets stronger toward summer, the inventory will start to sell faster and there will be fewer choices at a higher price.
Another indicator of what’s going on in our area is the number of new businesses that are starting up. Red Lobster may never grace our town unless we start our own rumor about the airport expanding, but we definitely are seeing a lot of new businesses around town. There are some new franchises and some mom & pop shops popping up. Several buildings have sold or have been rented out and the number of calls for commercial space has gone up significantly this past year. Expect more new businesses this coming year.
If you would like more in-depth information about your local market, talk with your local residential or commercial real estate agent. Make sure that they have the REALTOR® trademark next to their name to ensure that you are working with the best of the best.