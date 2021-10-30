It seems like the fall of 2021 came very quickly this year. Maybe that’s because the world is beginning to open up despite Covid, or I’m just getting older. Either way, here we are with cooler weather, shorter days and holidays just around the corner.
I have been thinking about selling my house recently and have spent some time looking at things to be done. My house is in pretty good shape. However, there are always some things that need to be fixed to sell a home for the highest value.
I am thinking about selling in November, so I need to get to work now to get my house ready. I need new carpet or tile to replace the current carpeting. These items can take 1 to 5 months to install, and I have not even picked out what I want! I better get to work on the floors now, or it will be spring before I can sell.
I want the estate/auction companies to sell my existing furniture, and they are scheduling sales for two to three months out. Yikes! I have also heard that furniture is tough to get right now, so maybe I should talk to a moving company about moving my furniture. Using a moving company will take two three months from the time I call and get a quote. I can get a “rush” pick-up, but it is going to cost a lot more. I have heard there are some “fake” moving companies out there, so I am only calling the bigger or local companies that have been around for a while. People have lost their money and their furniture.
All repairs take longer than they did two years ago due to supply chain slowdowns and lack of people to do the work. I asked my favorite contractor to give me a bid on some work for a client, and he was so busy it took him two weeks to get the bid turned in, and the work is scheduled to be done three weeks later and will probably take two weeks. That is almost two months! Two years ago, this work could have been done in one month. He is not the only contractor in town, but they are all swamped and very short-handed.
Supplies are still in high demand. The price of wood has come down, but it still can take some time to get. Glass has taken from a month to four months to get. Carpet and tile, if it’s not on the showroom floor, can take one to four months. Even kitchen appliances take about a month to be delivered and installed.
My other option is to sell my house the way it is right now. I can offer a carpet allowance and negotiate on repairs that show up on the home inspection. Due to the delays in repairs, this type of negotiation happens a lot between the buyer and the seller. The best approach is to get pricing on anything that needs repairing, so both parties are happy. Often, the buyer will get a quote for the repair of the roof, woodwork, broken glass, etc., to be turned into the seller with the request for repairs. The seller will get a quote n the carpets, fixtures, and anything they know needs to be repaired before the buyer request repairs, so they know what to offer. Then the two lists get combined, and the negotiations begin.
Buyers that bring their own quotes will understand what their contractors and handyperson are going to charge. I have seen the quotes higher than the competition, so the seller may offer less, but at least the buyer can use the company they choose.
The best part is they sell moves along quicker, and everyone ends up with what they want. Just looking at this list, I better get to work on getting everything arranged, and I might want to consider moving in December or January. It’s always good to have a plan.
In the Sierra Vista area, September 2021 active inventory was 224, a 6% increase year over year. There were 188 closings in September 2021, a 1% increase. Year-to-date 2021 there are 1,691 closings, a 20% increase from year-to-date 2020. Median price of sold homes was $224,750 for the month of September 2021, up 8% from September 2020.
If you would like more in-depth information about our local market, talk with your local REALTOR ®. We are happy to help you navigate the market. Be sure the REALTOR® trademark next to their name to ensure that you are working with the best of the best.