There has been a significant increase in 1031 Exchanges this past year. Let’s start by defining a 1031 Exchange. A 1031 Exchange has been around since 1921. It is an exchange of 1 property for another (like-kind) property held for productive use in a trade or business or investment. The definition of like-kind real property is very liberal under the 1031 Exchange rules.
An excellent example of how liberal the definition can be would be exchanging a commercial building for a farm. Due to this broad definition, real estate investors have diversified their holdings and deferred taxable gains on the disposition of property. The capital gains taxes still get paid when the investor cashes out. Exchanges are a deferral, not a deduction.
Currently, this is the time of the year to start getting ready for the end-of-year taxes. If you need to close a 1031 Exchange this year, you only have a few more months to complete your transaction. If you are working on a trade of over $500,000, closing this year could have significant tax advantages.
There may be negative implications for real estate investors under the new Green Book proposed changes in 2022. The proposed changes would limit the amount of gain allowed to be deferred under a like-kind Exchange. A single taxpayer would be limited to a deferral on their Exchange of $500,000 ($1,000,000 for married filings).
If you are buying small rental properties, this change should not impact you. If you purchase strip malls, shopping centers, hotels, or office buildings, this change could significantly impact you if you close in 2022.
There are some strict guidelines involved in a 1031 Exchange. The replacement property has to be identified within 45 days of the close of your property, and the transaction completed within 180 days. You can never touch the money, so you, your REALTOR® and your escrow company will need to work with an Exchange-qualified intermediary accommodator. The accommodator is responsible for drafting the 1031 Exchange agreements to properly structure your 1031 Exchange and hold all funds for distribution until the transaction is complete.
Four types of exchanges are available to you as an investor.
The most common is a Forward or Delayed 1031 Exchange. Here you sell your property before purchasing a replacement property.
There is the Simultaneous or Concurrent 1031 Exchange where you close both transactions at the same time.
There is also a Reverse 1031 Exchange where you acquire a like-kind replacement property first and then sell your relinquished property later. Reverse exchanges are far more complicated and expensive.
You can structure a Build-to-Suit 1031 Exchange to include improvements, retrofits, and even building structures as part of the Exchange.
There is plenty of time to complete a 1031 Exchange this year before the laws change if you work with a REALTOR® that understands the basic exchange rules, and even if the laws change next year, your smaller transactions will be fine.
Currently, in Sierra Vista, commercial property sales are up 300% over last year, and pricing is up 3% for commercial and 11% for residential.