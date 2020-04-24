We are adapting to this new world that we find ourselves in. We are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and following our governor's directive on Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected but you may still find yourself in a position where you need to buy a new home or sell your home.
Real Estate Services have been defined as an “Essential Service” by our governor, which means that all aspects of real estate transactions are allowed to continue.
REALTORS® are ready to show you properties if you are ready to buy, and if you need to sell, we can list your property for sale, as well.
We have tools in place to help whether you are buying or selling. We have the ability to do Virtual Tours and Virtual Open Houses of properties and almost all the paperwork involved in a real estate transaction can be done online, making it a streamlined process for both the buyer and the seller.
True, there are a few situations that still require a more physical presence at a property such as; a home inspection, an appraisal and perhaps repairs if needed, but all of these functions are considered “Essential Services “. These service providers are also in full swing to meet our clients’ needs.
So if you need to buy or sell a property we can still serve you and we are ready to do so.
Here’s a snippet from a report from Versos Real Estate Solutions, a real estate valuation company, that might be of interest to you if you are thinking of selling your home.
“In the first quarter of 2021, markets in the Western half of the country are anticipated to see the greatest home price growth. Specifically, Boise, Idaho; Spokane, Washington; Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Sierra Vista, Arizona, will see the greatest growth. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the market, home prices are expected to increase at half the rate prior to the outbreak.”
Earlier forecasts prior to the full outbreak of the pandemic projected a 3.9 percent annual appreciation rate through the end of 2020. Now, Veros anticipates a 1.9 percent annual appreciation rate through Q1 2021, which takes into account rising unemployment and a falling GDP.
“The combination of all of these factors results in mild forecast depreciation on average for the next quarter with a return to normal appreciation rates later in the year and into 2021,” stated Eric Fox, vice president of statistical and economic modeling at Veros.
Veros’ forecasting predicts that Sierra Vista will see a 5.8 percent year-over-year price appreciation in Q1 2021.
So, If you are thinking of listing your property soon here’s a tip from the National Association of REALTORS® on the most important rooms to stage. If you need help staging, call your REALTOR®, we can help.
We still have a very healthy market in the Sierra Vista area. If you compare March 2020 to March 2019 active inventory in 2020 was 296, a 24% decrease. There were 135 closings, an 11% decrease. Median price of sold homes was $190,000 for the month, up 14%. Year-to-date 2020 there were 382 closings, a 2% increase from year-to-date 2019.
If you would like more in-depth information about our local market, talk with your local REALTOR ®. They will be happy to help you navigate the market. Make sure that they have the REALTOR® trademark next to their name to ensure that you are working with the best of the best.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and current President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®.