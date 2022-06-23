The housing market is as volatile as we have seen in the last few years. Interest rates recently jumped more than half a point, active inventory jumped from 4% to 41% in just one month, and home prices are up 13% over the past year.
You may be asking yourself if this is a good time to sell your home. The answer depends on your circumstances. It is the perfect time to sell if you need to move or want to move. Home prices are reaching the top of their market value. Homes are selling for 98% of the list price, and if you work with a REALTOR® that helps you price your home on value and condition, you should be able to sell your home fairly quickly.
The market we just left, where you could overprice your home by $10,000 or more, is gone. You need to sharpen your pencil with your REALTOR® and price your home according to the current market. The prices for homes in our area are still high, and you should be able to get a very fair price for your home.
Buyers still don’t want to do repairs on a home they are buying. Home repairs are getting easier to arrange, even though the repairs are still expensive. A house in good repair will always sell for more. The return can be rewarding if you have the time and money to accomplish the repairs.
Expect interest rates to go higher later in the year, so if you want to sell to a larger audience, now is the time to sell. As interest rates go up, fewer people can afford to buy a home, so home prices start to soften. Keep in mind that homes are selling for 98% of the listed value.
As a buyer, there are reasons to buy right now. Owning a home can cost you less than renting, and when you decide to sell, you have some money you can get out of your home. Interest rates will go higher this year. The same price home will be more expensive every month. Remember that you do not want a variable loan right now. You want a fixed-rate loan that gives you payments that are no surprise.
Sellers may be a little more willing to help you with closing costs or repairs than they were just a few months ago. Homes are selling at the same rate as a few months ago, but we have a lot more inventory, so you have more choices.
It would be best if you looked into locking your interest rate. You can usually lock the rate of your loan for 60 days at no cost, allowing you time to find the right home for you and get an accepted offer without worrying about your interest rate going up.
We are halfway through June, and it is worth noting that the average sales price has jumped to $299,000 even with higher interest rates, and homes are still selling quickly. There is some pent-up demand, and people want to beat the higher interest rates later this year. It should be interesting to see what happens during the last half of June.
In the Sierra Vista area, in May 2022, active inventory was 266, a 48% increase from May 2021. Months of Inventory was 1.4, up from 0.9 in May 2021. There were 189 closings in May 2022, virtually unchanged from a year ago. Year-to-date 2022 there were 873 closings, a 4% increase. The median price of sold homes was $250,000 for May 2022, up 13% over the year.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County.