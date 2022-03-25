What do you need to do to get your house ready to sell?
There is no better place to live than Sierra Vista for me! I love the weather, the clean air, the mountain views and the lack of traffic even though I have complained about it. The housing market here is not as insane as the markets in other areas of the country.
You used to be able to find a decent home for around $120,000 here, and now that same house is $170,000. Today the least expensive house in Sierra Vista that could be financed was $230,000. The prices are getting more costly, and it is hard to find “that excellent deal” anywhere.
I have looked in other locations within and outside of Arizona, and their prices are higher than ours! Compared to other areas of the country, the homes here are still a great deal. It’s just all relative.
We have just watched interest rates jump to 3.76%, a 1% increase. Even though less than 4% is not an alarming interest rate, we have been spoiled over the last two years and look at a 4% interest rate as high. It is not! And interests rates are going to go higher this year. We are headed into summer, when kids are out of school, families are on vacation and people have time to think about moving and look at houses.
Our area is bringing many people in with the tournaments we are having, festivals and biking events. When people come to town and have a good time, they may take a day or two to look around at the houses on the market. Some may buy while they are here, and some will go home and start preparing to move. It’s time to get your house ready to sell.
What do you need to do to get your house ready to sell? The first thing to do is clean your home thoroughly or hire a professional cleaner. Also, get your windows cleaned. If you need a few names, let me know.
Next, take care of minor repairs that are easy and quick. Hire a reputable handy person if you don’t want to do the minor repairs yourself. For more extensive repairs, hire a good contractor. This gives your home a cared-for look.
The third item is your yard. Mow it, trim the bushes and pull the weeds. Put in a few flowers around the front door. That’s where people come into your house, which is the first thing they see. The flowers can be sitting on your porch, and they can even be green plants. They need to be healthy and alive.
Now it’s time to put away and pack as many items as you can. Clean out your closets, so there is extra room. Put some of your furniture in storage or the garage. Remove family pictures and all valuables.
Then call your REALTOR®! You can call before you do any of these items, and we can help you make a list of things that need attention. However, these are the basics.
I just listed a house and gave the owners a list of items to prioritize before we list to maximize their profits. They knew a few contractors that they liked and needed a few more names that I supplied them. They will have all the basics covered in the next week, and then the house will be listed.
The market is still going strong. We are still seeing multiple offers. The median price is $249,250, and houses sell for 97% of the list price, which is less than the 102% they were selling for near the end of last year. As interest rates go up, even as our prices stay strong, fewer people will be able to buy a house, which will start affecting our markets. I am always happy to answer any questions you might have about our market.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County.