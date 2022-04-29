Today you can find a great deal of information on the internet that supports several different views about what is going on in our housing market.
Here’s the most interesting fact: Such as there is a housing shortage due to supply chain issues, bidding wars are driving first-time homebuyers out of the market, home prices are still going up, and home prices will come down due to the higher interest rates. All these statements are factual.
Home prices are still going up. The prices are up from $191,000 a year ago in our area, with our current median price being $255,000. That’s a very healthy price increase. Finding a house for less than $150,000 in our area in today’s world is very, very difficult.
If you are waiting for the prices of houses to come down, you will have to wait for a while. Right now, this is still a seller’s market. A 5% interest rate is not too high, and as the rate goes up, there will be fewer buyers in the market. The market will cool, but some bent-up buyer energy will keep the market going strong a little longer.
Some buyers just have not been able to buy a home due to the competition from other buyers. This competition will slow down, and buyers will get an opportunity to buy a home. Then and only then will the market begin to slow down.
What does a housing market that is slowing down look like? You will notice that the prices may continue up for a while, but the offers coming in are lower than 100% of the asking price. Then you will see homes on the market for a little longer, and the home prices begin to lower just slightly. This movement can last for several months up to years. Usually, the slide down in home prices is slower than the slide up. If you consider the slide up we just had and reversed it, in a year, the cost would be down to $191,000.
You have to ask what the interest will be at that time? If it is 7%, and there is some indication it might be, the payment on the $191,000 home would be $1,270.00. While in today’s world, a home costing $225,000 at 5% would be $1,207.00.
More importantly, the interests that you would pay on the 7%, $191,000 home would total $266,000 over the life of the loan ($457,000 total over 30 years in total payments), while the 5%, $225,000 home would cost $209,000 in interests ($434,000 total over 30 years in total payments).
There is a housing shortage due to supply chain issues. In our area, homes are going up on every corner from the time the first concrete is poured to the final nail takes longer. Houses used to take four-six months to build; now, a year is very typical, and no builder wants to give you a firm close date. The number of new homes going up is a good indication that we have a while before our market starts coming down.
Looking at the rate that interest rates are going up, home prices are bound to decrease. That is so true. However, with interest rates at about 5%, the rates are still not overly high. With the rates continuing to go up, the current rates are causing people to rush to buy a house before the rates go any higher. As you can see, you can buy a better home and still spend less money.
You may ask, is it a good time to buy or to sell? The answer to both is yes. It is an excellent time to buy because interests rates are still reasonable and a good time to sell because there is still a shortage of homes.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County.