Homes across the country are selling so fast and there is a critical lack of homes for sale, that sellers are concerned about where they will live while they look for a new home. In fact, because homes are selling so fast sellers are not looking at contingent offers (your home has to close to buy the home you are making an offer on) because they are getting multiple offers without contingencies. Some offers are even above the price your home is listed for.
Unfortunately, from the time you accept an offer you usually have 30 to 60 days before your home actually closes and you are ready to move out. This can put you in a position that you are going to have to make a contingent offer in a sellers market that is not supportive of a contingent offer.
This is one reason there are so few homes on the market. Sellers don’t want to find themselves homeless and don’t know what to do. As REALTOR’S® we can help you explore your options.
Here are 4 options that you might want to take a look at.
Have your REALTOR® work out a 30 day rent back with the new buyers. This keeps you in your home for an additional 30 days while you locate a home. A lot of the buyers would be happy to work this out with you. Their loan is not affected by you renting for 30 days and typically they can stay where they are for that long. Also, near the end of your contingency period, say the last 10 days or so, the seller you are buying from is more likely to accept your contingent offer since you are almost closed and should be past the big hurdles.
Work with your bank on a “Bridge Loan”. A bridge loan is a type of short-term loan, typically taken out for a period of 2 weeks to 3 years depending on the arrangement for longer-term financing. Work this out with your bank before you list your home.
Get a “Line of Credit” against your current home. The line of credit will be paid off when your current home closes but it does help make it possible to finance your new home. Ask your banker if you should get a line of credit or a bridge loan. Both have their benefits and costs.
Store your furniture for a period of time and stay at an “Extended Stay” or a short term rental until you find a place to call home, or stay with relatives. Several people have furnished homes that they are more than willing to rent to you for a short period of time. The advantage to a furnished home is you only move your furniture once. Moving companies can store your furniture indefinitely as long as you let them know that is what you want to do up front.
If you want to sell your home and are worried about buying another house in a timely manner, talk with your REALTOR® before you list your home and let them help you determine the correct path for you. We have contacts that can help you pick the best course of action.
Interest rates are still very low making it a great time to buy the home you have always wanted. Currently we have less than 75 homes on the market that are active so it is a great time to sell. In 2011 the median home price was $160,000 and now the median price is $201,000. That’s a 26% increase in value!
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR ® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. She is a member of the Huachuca 50 board, past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS®, past President of the Southeast Arizona Association of REALTORS®, the past Regional Vice President and Chapter Chairperson of WeSERV and current WeSERV AAR (Arizona Association of REALTORS®) Director.