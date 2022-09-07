Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — Like the shoe repairman, Fuller Brush salesman and home delivery milk drivers, watch repairmen are slowly vanishing from the American landscape.

But not in Sierra Vista, where Theo's Watch Repair Service in the Madera Plaza at 1010 E. Fry Blvd. is still plugging away and in high demand as it has been since the day Theo Gheorghe opened the doors in 2020.

