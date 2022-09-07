SIERRA VISTA — Like the shoe repairman, Fuller Brush salesman and home delivery milk drivers, watch repairmen are slowly vanishing from the American landscape.
But not in Sierra Vista, where Theo's Watch Repair Service in the Madera Plaza at 1010 E. Fry Blvd. is still plugging away and in high demand as it has been since the day Theo Gheorghe opened the doors in 2020.
Sixty years ago, there were more than 50,000 independent watch repairmen — also known as watchmakers — in America.
But the centuries-old profession of watchmakers in the U.S. is now becoming increasingly rare; five years ago, the Bureau of Labor statistics say there were just a tad more than 2,100 watch repairmen in the country.
But the Romanian-born Gheorghe is one of the rare breeds that continues in what seems like a bygone profession. A third generation European watchmaker with more than 30 years of experience in watch repairing and restoration, Gheorghe has the technical expertise and background he learned from his father to repair seemingly every brand and type of watch ever created.
He is also a certified Watchmaker 21 from the American Watchmakers-Clockmakers Institute; in the world of watchmaking, that’s like a having Harvard University diploma, which means Gheorghe is in a top-tier class of his own.
“It's a difficult profession to learn,” said Gheorghe, who brought his son Eric into the business 1½ years ago. “You need a lot of patience to do this. You’re dealing with very sensitive, small precision parts with so many different movements that are quite complex.
“Everything you do as a watchmaker has to be precise and perfect. You almost have to be married to this.”
Whether it’s fine and super-complicated movements, high-grade Swiss watches like Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Rolex, Breitling, Omega or Jaeger LeCoultre, the 65-year-old Gheorghe has been repairing them practically all of his life.
And in an age when business marketing through digital advertising seems to be the way to survive and flourish, the little watch repair shop simply relies old-fashioned word-of-mouth "marketing" from its customers.
Even though he opened up at the height of COVID-19, he said business has been steady from day one; and now, he’s getting a flurry of watch repair work from all over Cochise County as well as from customers as far away as New Mexico and Tucson.
Whether it’s cleaning, oiling, adjusting treasured heirloom timepieces or a complete overhaul of a Rolex watch, Gheorghe’s precision work is done on a workbench with specialized tools handed down through generations of watchmaking.
“The more complex and expensive a watch, like a Rolex, the more complicated it is to work on because of all the very precise and many movements they have,” he said. “But I wouldn't be here doing this if I didn’t enjoy working on timepieces.”
After his father left Romania for New York City in 1980 where he opened a watchmaker’s shop, Gheorghe followed him two years later. But after briefly working for him, he quickly learned the whirl and hustle of fast-paced New York was not for him.
“New York City was just too crazy for me,” he said.
He picked up and moved to Southern California where he spent most of his life working in watchmaking shops. After he learned about Sierra Vista from friends and vacationing here, he moved and opened his shop in the Madera Plaza in 2020, where his workbench is seemingly never without watches to repair.
And though he does have display cases of new watches that he sells, it’s a master watchmaker’s service, one rapidly vanishing from America, that Gheorghe offers.
“I think about retiring, which I know I will one of these days, but even when I do, I’ll always have my hand in watchmaking in some way,” he said. “I’ll always love working on watches.”
Theo's Watch Repair is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.