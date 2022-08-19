BENSON — In June 2022, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from June a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. Estimated retail sales were down 0.4% from June 2021 (compared to a 3.4% decrease for all of Arizona). For the first six months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 2.0% while statewide sales were up 1.1% (compared to January through June 2021).
Inflation continued to play a major role in sales estimates, subtracting 9.1 percentage points from June year-over-year growth rates and 8.3 points for the first six months. Cochise County’s nominal retail sales increase of 8.6% in the June comparisons was adjusted to the 0.4% drop, while year-to-date nominal growth of 6.3% became a 2.0% inflation-adjusted decline.
Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales were down 4.2% in June, after inflation, and 0.6% for the first six months. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were up 14.7% in June and 12.9% for January through June.
Cochise County’s hotel/motel receipts were down 9.3% in the June comparisons but were up 20.2% for the first six months. Statewide, receipts were down 4.9% in June but were up 38.8% for the January-through-June period.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were down 3.8% in Cochise County in June, after inflation, compared to a 9.6% increase statewide. For the first six months of 2022, remote sales were down 0.9% in Cochise County, but were up 9.0% statewide.
At the city level, estimated retail sales in Benson were up 7.6% in June, after inflation, and 7.2% for the first six months of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales in Benson were down 15.1% in June and 10.3% for January through June. Hotel/motel receipts were up 2.8% in June but were down 4.6% for the first six months of the year.
In Bisbee, retail sales were down 6.8% in the June comparisons and 13.0% for the first six months. Bisbee’s restaurant and bar sales were up 26.8% in June and 38.9% for January through June. Hotel/motel receipts were down 13.1% in June, after inflation, but were up 83.7% for the first six months of 2022.
In Douglas, retail sales were up 2.5% in the June comparisons but were down 0.8% for the first six months. Restaurant and bar sales in Douglas were up 4.3% in June but were down 6.5% for January through June. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules.)
Huachuca City’s retail sales were up 2.2% in the June comparisons but were down 5.7% for the first six months of 2022. (Restaurant and bar and hotel/motel estimates are not available for Huachuca City due to the small number of businesses and tax confidentiality rules.)
Retail sales in Sierra Vista were down 2.8% in June and 3.2% for the first six months, after the inflation adjustment. Sierra Vista’s restaurant and bar sales were down 0.5% in June and 3.1% for January through June. Hotel/motel receipts were down 1.6% in June but were up18.4 % for the first six months of the year.
Tombstone’s retail sales were down 16.8% in June and 3.7% for the first six months of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales in Tombstone were down 27.6% in June and 8.2% for January through June. Hotel/motel receipts were up 7.4% in June and 5.8% for the first six months.
In Willcox, estimated retail sales were down 7.0% in the June comparisons but were up 1.9% for the first six months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales in Willcox were down 10.8% in June but were up 0.3% for January through June. Willcox hotel/motel receipts were down 1.4% in June but were up 11.9% for the first six months of 2022, after adjusting for inflation.
For information on the Cochise County economy visit CochiseEconomy.com, a partnership project of SAEDG, Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group