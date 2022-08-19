Purchase Access

BENSON — In June 2022, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from June a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. Estimated retail sales were down 0.4% from June 2021 (compared to a 3.4% decrease for all of Arizona). For the first six months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 2.0% while statewide sales were up 1.1% (compared to January through June 2021).

Inflation continued to play a major role in sales estimates, subtracting 9.1 percentage points from June year-over-year growth rates and 8.3 points for the first six months. Cochise County’s nominal retail sales increase of 8.6% in the June comparisons was adjusted to the 0.4% drop, while year-to-date nominal growth of 6.3% became a 2.0% inflation-adjusted decline.

