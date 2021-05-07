If you’re noticing you’re paying more — for just about everything — and definitely enjoying it less, you’re in good company.
Most people are finding their dollars aren’t going as far as they did a year ago, and that includes small businesses in Sierra Vista. The hurt is in, and business owners are doing what they can to keep going without strangling their customers in the process.
It all boils down to one word: Inflation.
There are no hard figures for Cochise County, but Robert Carreira, president and chief economist at US Economic Research in Tombstone, can provide some insight.
“Off the bat, I can say we don’t have any inflation data for Cochise County specifically; the closest we have is (Phoenix), which isn’t necessarily an indicator of inflation locally,” Carreira says.
“In general, inflation has become a concern recently for a few reasons. One is that there has been a spike recently, largely due to rising fuel costs, which impacts production and delivery costs and can impact consumer prices. Generally, though, energy-induced spikes in prices tend to be transitory and self-correcting.
“Another inflation concern is that COVID has changed the way society does business and those changes have the potential to drive up costs and eventually prices. On the other hand, businesses being forced to find new ways of operating due to COVID are likely to discover new efficiencies — so it will become a matter of net effect, though increased costs of doing business is a potential outcome, especially in the short run.”
Carreira notes a huge third factor: The potential inflationary impact of U.S. government spending. When the economy was struggling during the COVID lockdowns, stimulus checks started arriving. According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, which assesses fiscal matters, since March 2020 lawmakers have enacted six major bills at a cost of $5.3 trillion to combat the virus and provide checks for Americans.
Carreira says when the economy is in contraction, as was the case with the coronavirus, offsetting private sector declines with increased government spending generally has not been inflationary. He says the timing can be problematic, such as if the economy has recovered by the time government spending begins.
The pundits are weighing in, as always. David Roche, president of the investment firm Independent Strategy, says inflation could hit 3% or 4% by the middle of 2022. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says inflation could temporarily rise.
Experiencing higher costs of doing business, major companies Procter & Gamble and Kimberly Clark have announced price hikes.
None of this is news to Sierra Vista businesses. Call it inflation or whatever you want, they simply know it is costing them more to stay in the game.
It’s been a way of business for Megan Chaney, manager of Vinny’s New York Pizza.
“We took a big hit last year when restaurants were shut down, but we came out of it OK, our business has been good,” Chaney says. “Could be better, but we’re doing OK right now.”
She says Vinny’s noticed a dramatic increase in prices at the end of 2020, with the cost of some items purchased for the business jumping about 50 percent.
“And now about 50% of our profits are going back into food costs,” Chaney says. “We’ve noticed a jump in prices and a problem with availability — especially chicken.”
The chicken conundrum is multifaceted. The blame can go to increased demand for takeout and comfort food last year, especially chicken wings, and the devastating winter storms that hit Texas, affecting poultry farms. Tyson Foods, the top U.S. producer of chicken and beef products, last month announced it was building a $425 million plant in Humboldt, Tennessee, the company’s first factory opening in 25 years.
It’s not only your wings that are taking a hit. Consider your pets.
Carmen Neuman, owner of Furbabies, a pet bakery, has experienced cost hikes.
“Absolutely,” she says. “The delivery charges have gone up and so have the products. And that happened immediately by Feb. 1. I just figured No. 1, the price of gas and taxes, and they have to have the supplies from their factories.”
Neuman had to raise her prices to avoid taking a big loss. She did lose some business.
“I think a lot of people have to go to a cheaper product because they lost their job,” she says. “They had to do that or they ordered on Amazon and had it delivered.
“Even Walmart. I buy a lot of food for the feral cats. I buy Purina Cat Chow for the feral kitties. That went up a dollar or something a bag — and it dropped two pounds. Used to be 22 pounds and now it’s 20 for a dollar something more.
“It is what it is. If we don’t pay it we get ‘fau fau und kacken,’ as my mother used to say. She was German. It pretty much means you get (crap)!”
Neuman isn’t going anywhere soon, having just signed a three-year lease on her store. However, she has concerns.
“I just hope and pray the small businesses will be able to maintain,” she says. “I don’t want to see anything else closed. That’s hurtful.”
To maintain his business, William Power, owner of Sierra Vista Flowers & Gifts, is making some changes.
“I’m diversifying my business, changing how we operate,” Power says. “I’m trying to get more contracts to stay afloat, pushing out more volume sales rather than individual sales.”
Why? The cost of delivering flowers, for one thing.
“Big time, are you kidding me?” Power says. “In gas alone, just for the deliveries is about a third higher than last year. And then when we buy our product, we fly all our flowers in and the airports have gone up about 70 percent on that. It’s ridiculous. Even for Mother’s Day this weekend, it’s like we were trying to stay at our same costs, but …
“I’m trying to suck it up as best as I can, to be honest. Personally, I think the way they’re printing money like it’s going out of fashion, I think we’re going to head for a massive hit. It’s like they’re trying to print all this money and throw the costs back onto businesses.
“And if we don’t suck it up we won’t have any customers. It’s like Catch 22.”
If you want somebody to assess the pulse of the economic situation in Sierra Vista or around the country, there’s no one better than Yung Kim, who recently took over the Vista Beverage House. He has decades of experience in the hotel and retail business, from Missouri to Palm Springs, California.
Take it from Kim:
“Prices never go down. They always go up.”