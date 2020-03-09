Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation (AREDF) is inviting the community to celebrate the success of the businesses located in their Innovation Center and Business Complex. The celebration will be held on March 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Innovation Center located in the Haymore Plaza 500 E. Fry Blvd. STE m14 in Sierra Vista.
The Business Complex was founded in 2012 and houses up to 15 companies at a time, while the Innovation Center was opened in 2016 and houses up to 11 companies. Both centers offer small businesses and startup companies a head start in their venture by providing an affordable, professional environment to start and grow.
The purpose of the locations is threefold: collaboration, innovation, and future-proofing. In the case of collaboration, the space is designed to encourage community by adding new ways of collaborating with other entrepreneurs in a communal space.
Innovation is inspired through the unique mix of employees, startups and entrepreneurs, and the onsite amenities such as smart boards, a training room and a technologically advanced conference room.
Future-proofing refers to the more critical solutions offered to tenants: a stream of fresh insights and expertise provided by onsite business counseling through the Cochise College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), workshops and engaged facility staff.
“We want the space to inspire openness, curiosity, and entrepreneurial community,” says AREDF Executive Director Mignonne Hollis. “The role of community in the success of a new business cannot be overstated.”
AREDF recognizes small businesses are the backbone of a healthy economy. We are so fortunate to be able to provide space for the emerging entrepreneurial community; a place where they can create, grow and thrive. To register, please visit aredf.org/events or contact Stephanie Reed: (520) 335-6659, reeds@aredf.org.
Submitted by the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation