WASHINGTON, D.C.– The Nominations Committee of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has elected Mignonne Hollis, Executive Director of Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, to serve on the IEDC Board of Directors. The nomination took place during IEDC's 2020 Annual Conference, which ran from October 13 -16, 2020. Hollis’s term begins on January 1, 2021.
“Mignonne Hollis has been an active IEDC member for many years, serving on the Public Policy Advisory Committee, most recently as Committee Chair. We’re so pleased to welcome her to her new role on the Board of Directors,” said Kenny McDonald, CEcD, President and Chief Economic Officer of One Columbus and 2020 Chair of the IEDC Board of Directors.
Currently the executive director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, Mignonne graduated from Tombstone Union High School, attended the University of Arizona, and went on to earn her MBA from the University of Phoenix. In her effort to support economic development in Arizona, Mignonne co-writes a weekly newspaper advice column for business owners, Chairs the public policy committee of the International Economic Development Council and serves as the President of the Arizona Association for Economic Development. She has served on the Arizona Commerce Authority Board. In 2014 She was named economic developer of the year and in 2017 her organization was named small organization of the year. Most recently appointed to the National Small Business Association Advisory Board as well as the International Boundary and Water Commission. Mignonne is dedicated to making an economic impact not only in rural Arizona, but throughout the entire state.
“We’re excited to work with Ms. Hollis further in this new role,” Jeffrey Finkle, President and CEO of the International Economic Development Council said. “She’s been instrumental in both our organization’s big-picture strategy and on-the-ground development work, and with this new position we know she’ll continue to help IEDC expand its service offerings to meet the needs of its diverse base.”
About the International Economic Development Council
The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. IEDC’s members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions. www.iedcONLINE.org.