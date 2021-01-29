SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce (SVAC) is introducing a new program to assist Cochise County businesses in establishing an online marketplace presence.
Statista has stated that globally online sales are anticipated to reach $4.2 trillion in 2020. This is up from $3.5 billion in 2019. Future estimates put the total at more than $6.5 trillion in 2024. Currently 64% of consumers prefer the convenience of online shopping. According to BigCommerce, brick-and-mortars that open an online store are making 28% more in revenue.
Through a grant from the Arizona Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund, SVAC is able to sponsor small businesses in taking the next step to online presence. Chosen businesses will have access to education classes from Cochise College, mentorship from the Small Business Development Center and initial monthly subscription to an online marketplace.
For more information and to apply for consideration, small businesses should complete this online survey at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehj4943ukk5liyp5/start or at http://www.sierravistaareachamber.com before Feb. 8, 2021.
The Chamber of Commerce’s lobby will remain closed until further notice. Customer service is available by phone at (520) 458-6940 Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Submitted by SVAC