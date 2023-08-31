funds

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York in July. Fees for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds fell to a record low last year, according to Morningstar. Fund investors paid about $37 in fees for every $10,000 invested, down from $40 in 2021. Altogether, that saved them a collective $9.8 billion.

NEW YORK — Fund investors are keeping more of what’s theirs.

