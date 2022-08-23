SIERRA VISTA — Tech is making its way to small town America.
Advanced IT Concepts, a company based in Orlando, Florida, opened its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony held on Monday, Aug. 22.
AITC, founded by former military member Gabe Ruiz, is a company that provides IT solutions for federal and government agencies. The company places emphasis on information technology, systems engineering, training systems and cybersecurity. It mentors and delivers training to professionals around the globe.
Ruiz is a computer scientist and spent 26 years in the Army, including four years at Fort Huachuca in the ‘90s, his first job testing radio and satellite systems.
“That changed my career,” he said. “For the next 17 years in the Army, I focused on testing and fielding of systems as opposed to being out in the field and doing the things I used to do.”
In 2006, Ruiz retired from the Army. Someone had suggested to him to start his own consulting company in technology as opposed to working for Lockheed Martin or Raytheon. Some of the first clients were AT&T and Verizon, among many who were looking for contracts with the Department of Defense.
Since 2010, the company has expanded with more than 200 employees in 25 states and now operates in 10 countries.
“We have been expanding not only what we do, but also who the customers are and where we do business,” Ruiz said.
AITC met with the University of Arizona’s College of Applied Sciences to establish a partnership as a way of getting Sierra Vista students for internships at the company.
“If we bring the students over and they stay with us for a while for a couple of years as interns, we will sponsor them,” Ruiz said. “By the time they graduate, they will have a security clearance.”
The facility features state-of-the-art conference rooms and classrooms. The 7,000-square-foot third floor of the building is home to AITC. Government contractors occupy the lower levels of the facility.
After being stationed in the area for four years, Ruiz and his wife, Sandra, developed and retained connections with customers at Fort Huachuca.
After scouting some properties and being awarded two long-term contracts with Fort Huachuca, Sandra Ruiz purchased the modern commercial building on North Garden Avenue under her holding company, Military Precision HC LLC of Oviedo, Florida.
“This one (contract) was the one that triggers us to purchase the building because of the flexibility of manager-owned areas and not having to be depending on a landlord that will tell you within a year that they are in foreclosure and we have to move out,” Sandra said. “Which has happened to us.”
They closed on the building at the end of April and Gabe began remodeling the facility shortly after.
“The look of the building, the proximity and the ability for us to transform into what you see now — we have completely changed everything,” he said.
Ruiz said the company’s presence will benefit Sierra Vista’s economy in many ways while also boosting the social impact of the city.
“This perfectly aligns with the organization of the West End of the city,” he said. “They want to attract new talent. They want to attract high paying jobs. They want to attract the perception that Sierra Vista is not only about retirees. Sierra Vista is now the home of this super successful company in Orlando.”
AITC is a company that has a history of sustaining steady, managed growth.
“One danger of growing too quickly is you can outgrow your abilities, your financials, your infrastructure,” Ruiz said. “So we have been carefully adding processes, systems and people into the company.”
Fifty employees are expected to be working at the new AITC facility and several employees began moving into the facility this week.
Gabe hopes to inspire others and often tells people that his story is repeatable.
“Our success is not unique,” he said. “I stumble. I struggle. I learn. I learned a lot of lessons, but it’s doable.”
Ruiz thanked the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Foundation. He also express gratitude to the city of Sierra Vista for obtaining grant assistance with the West End Sierra Vista partnership program along with the Fire Department with assessments for compliance.
Chief Executive Officer of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce Melany Edwards-Barton spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“In coordination with the city and the economic development foundation, AITC focused on efforts that were delivering the biggest impact on the West End and the community, while providing additional jobs and revenue generation for the Sierra Vista community,” she said.