gas

“Maricopa County gets its gas from California, so the prices are usually higher in Phoenix,” AAA spokesperson Julian Paredes said. Gas prices in the big cities of Arizona are more than in Cochise County as of Friday, data shows.

 Alexandra Aley Cronkite News

PHOENIX — If you thought the jump in gas prices this spring was bad, just wait until your summer vacation days. The pumps are coming for your bank accounts — perhaps putting that road trip to Disneyland on pause.

Arizona’s average price for regular gas has been third-highest in the country for at least the last month, trailing only California and Hawaii, data from the AAA gas calculator shows.

