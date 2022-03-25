We’ve all heard of the buyer’s and seller’s market in real estate. We know what that means. Either the buyers or the sellers have the upper hand during their market.
When prices are high and there are minimal houses on the market, then it’s a seller’s market. It’s the simple rule of supply and demand. Buyers just don’t get the same bang for their buck during those times and vice versa. What does that have to do with business, though?
Have you heard of an employee vs. employer market? It works the same way. When we have an employer’s market, we have a large number of job seekers competing for a minimal number of jobs. The job seekers compete by increasing their skills, experience, education, nitpicking their resumes, wearing their best attire to the interviews, networking and gathering great references. The employer has a wide variety of applicants to choose from, allowing the employer to select the very best candidate.
When we have an employee market, as we do now, the job seekers and current employees, have the upper hand. This market requires the employer to rethink how they hire and support their human resources.
It’s a tough market for employers right now. They feel stuck between a rock and a hard place. They need to increase revenue in order to hire more employees, but they don’t have enough employees right now to increase revenue. Their dedicated employees are currently doing the work of three employees, and they are getting tired. How can a business get unstuck?
Many companies are looking at changing their pay, benefits, hours and work environment. But what do employees really want? More money? Better benefits? Well, yes. Who wouldn’t? But that’s not the core of it. According to Challenge Consulting, “The top 10 Thing Employees Want From Their Job” are:
1. Clear expectations and goals
2. Recognition and praise
3. Communication
4. Growth
5. Trust
6. Responsibility
7. Respect
8. Pride in the work
9. Learning
10. Achievement
Pay and benefits are not listed in the top 10 even though they truly matter. Inflation increased 5.9% in 2021. We’re looking at possible double digits for 2022. That means your employees and potential employees are paying more for housing, food, gas, etc. Simple math tells us they need to make enough money to afford the rising costs of necessities.
Pay and benefits aside, there are other ways to address employee longevity. If your company is having difficulties hiring and retaining employees, as most companies are, perhaps it’s time to re-examine who is actually being interviewed. In an employee market, it is the employer who is getting interviewed. Employers need to step into the role of the applicant.
Companies need to examine how they present themselves to the applicants and their current employees. Topics to examine should include the leadership’s style and principles, the workplace environment and how you present the company. Gather the best references from your employees and customers.
It is also imperative to examine the changes that have taken place in the workforce over the past two years. Flexibility in work schedules and worksites has become extremely important to employees. While not all companies can operate virtually, many have transitioned to a virtual environment. Is your company still requiring employees to show up to the office if their work can be completed virtually?
Progressive employers have also moved from requiring a strict 9-5, Monday through Friday schedule to results-based performance. Again, not all companies can do that, but does your employee need to work a regular 40 hours to achieve maximum performance? Aren’t results more important to your business growth?
Another area of great importance to employees is attitude and atmosphere. Employees expect recognition for their work and skills, and they want to work in an atmosphere of respect. In fact, attitude and atmosphere have become major reasons for job jumping. Many employers offer about the same pay and benefits for entry level positions. The easiest way to set your business apart is by offering a great work atmosphere.
It’s a tough market for employers right now. Employees want to work, but they also want to grow and succeed in their job. A leader’s job is to provide an environment in which employees are recognized, valued and nurtured. When your employees succeed, your business will too.