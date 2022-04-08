BENSON — In January, Cochise County’s estimated retail sales were down 0.4% from January 2021, after adjusting for inflation (compared to an 8.1% increase for all of Arizona).
Inflation played a major role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales, subtracting 7.5 percentage points from January year-over-year growth rates. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales growth of 7.1% was reversed to reflect the 0.4% drop.
January’s sales performance follows an 8.1% inflation-adjusted annual increase in Cochise County’s retail sales for 2021 (while statewide sales grew by 15.1% for the year).
Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales were up 3.4% in January, after inflation, following 16.2% annual growth in 2021. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were up 19.1% in January after annual growth of 29.4% for 2021. The strong annual gains last year follow COVID-related declines of 9.4% in Cochise County and 16.6% for all of Arizona in 2020.
Hotel/motel receipts in Cochise County were up 16.5% in the January comparisons following 39.8% growth for the year in 2021. Statewide, estimated receipts were up 74.3% in January after an annual gain of 51.9% last year. With the COVID-related slowdown in travel in 2020, annual hotel/motel receipts that year were down 25.5% in Cochise County and 33.1% statewide, before last year’s rebound.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were up 2.7% in Cochise County in January, compared to a 19.2% jump statewide.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group