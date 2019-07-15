If you’re one of the millions of Americans whose day starts with a brisk “cup of Joe,” you might want to check out the city’s newest coffee business.
Jimmy’s Java, a mobile coffee shop with a wide selection of offerings, made its debut a week ago.
The truck is currently doing business in Cochise Plaza, between Denny’s and Taco Giro restaurants, but will be rolling into its new location at 888 State Highway 92 on Monday.
The drive-thru coffee shop is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Growing more popular everyday is our signature chocolate-covered coffee bean which we put on every cup of coffee we provide,” said Gina Hohnstein, who is the face of Jimmy’s Java. “In this heat, our most popular drinks are the selections of iced frappes, which come in a variety of flavors. Some of the favorites are chocolate, peppermint and caramel, but we have a whole list to choose from.”
Lattes are another local favorite said Hohnstein, who has more than three years’ experience in the coffee business.
“We offer it hot or iced, with your choice of dairy,” Hohnstein said.
For the fast-growing keto crowd, Jimmy’s even offers a bulletproof coffee with ghee butter and coconut oil.
“I love that they have a keto coffee as one of their options,” said Kara Harris, who has been a keto fanatic since January. “For those of us on the keto bandwagon, it’s good to know about businesses that offer selections that include the heavy cream and other choices we use.”
From smoothies to mochas, regular coffee, Cubano lattes and a variety of teas are other popular items Jimmy’s offers.
“Actually, most of the customers who try our products for the first time are pleasantly surprised by the quality of our drinks,” Hohnstein said. “We are very appreciative of the warm welcome we have received from the community. We’ve only been up and running a week, and our little mobile coffee shop is already seeing repeat customers.”
With Hohnstein, the shop has three employees.
“We’re excited about the wonderful reviews people are giving us,” she said. “So, if haven’t tried our coffee shop, come on by and kick-start your day with Jimmy’s Java.”