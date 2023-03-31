BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 100 in the 12 months ended February 2023, for job growth of -0.3%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
The countywide private sector was down by 200 jobs (-0.9%) while the government sector added 100 jobs (0.9%). Within government, all the job gains were at the state and local levels (1.7%) while federal job numbers were unchanged.
In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs stabilized in the 12 months ended February, with job numbers holding steady in construction and mining along with manufacturing.
Countywide private-sector, service-providing jobs were down by 200 (-1.0%) from February 2022 to February 2023, with the loss of 200 jobs (-3.2%) in trade, transportation, and utilities; 100 jobs (-25.0%) in information; and 100 jobs (-2.2%) in educational and health services. Losses were partly offset by the gain of 200 jobs (22.2%) in financial activities. Job numbers held steady in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality and other services in the 12 months ended February.
In month-to-month comparisons, Cochise County nonfarm job numbers were up by 400 from January to February with the gain of 300 government jobs and 100 jobs in the private sector. In the government sector, all the gains were at the state and local levels while job numbers stabilized at the federal level.
In the private service sector, countywide educational and health services added 100 jobs while all other industries (trade, transportation, and utilities; information; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and other services) saw job numbers unchanged from January to February. Monthly job numbers also held steady in Cochise County’s goods-producing sector, to include construction and mining, along with manufacturing.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $762.47 in February 2023 (up 4.9% from February 2022). Average weekly hours worked were 31.3 (down from 34.3 in February a year prior). Countywide average hourly earnings in February were $24.36 (up 14.9% from February 2022).
Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in February 2023 was 4.1%, up from 4.0% in January and 3.8% in February 2022.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in February was 3.2%, unchanged from January but down from 3.6% in February a year prior.
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in February was 3.9%, the same as January but down from 4.1% in February 2022.
Cochise County municipality unemployment rates in February 2023 were:
Benson, 4.0%, up from 3.8% in January 2023, and 2.3% in February 2022.
Bisbee, 2.9%, up from 2.8% in January and 1.6% in February a year prior.
Douglas, 8.0%, up from 7.8% in January and 7.6% in February a year ago.
Huachuca City, 6.1%, up from 5.9% in January but down from 6.2% in February 2022.
Sierra Vista, 3.2%, down from 3.3% in January but up from 3.1% in February a year prior.
Tombstone, 1.9%, up from 1.7% in January but down from 3.2% in February a year ago.
Willcox, 6.9%, up from 6.7% January 2023, and 4.0% in February 2022.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group
