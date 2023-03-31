BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 100 in the 12 months ended February 2023, for job growth of -0.3%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

The countywide private sector was down by 200 jobs (-0.9%) while the government sector added 100 jobs (0.9%). Within government, all the job gains were at the state and local levels (1.7%) while federal job numbers were unchanged.

