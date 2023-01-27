SIERRA VISTA — Joe Smendra's telecom and network company with the catchy handle — cleverly named Joe Knows IT — goes out of its way to accommodate busy work schedules for residents needing help or troubleshooting when their Wi-Fi networks and other infrastructure goes kapooey.
Whether it's nights, weekends or in the middle of the Super Bowl, Joe Knows IT will design, configure, install, fix and explain in non-computerspeak solutions you thought you knew but didn't.
That's because Joe Knows IT more than you.
From installing a new phone system, cabling infrastructure to network security, along with installing security cameras to keep your home or business safe, Smendra has all your IT bases covered with competitive pricing that can put the big corporate dogs of the information world on the ropes.
The Florida native who started Joe Knows IT in late 2021 knows his way around the intricacies of security systems and IT — information technology — programs almost like it's second nature. Smendra has been working with complex network systems and security data since he was 18. He works at Fort Huachuca's Joint Interoperability Test Command, a wing of the U.S. Department of Defense that tests and certifies information technology products for the military.
After enlisting in the U.S. Army after high school, Smendra cut his teeth in the world of high-tech infrastructure as a satellite command operator at Fort Meade, Maryland, before working as civilian contractor for four years at the naval base in Wahiawa, Hawaii, specializing in satellite communications, circuit action and networks.
So if you think you have a problem in your home or business network that others have troubleshooted and couldn't figure out — even though they charged you an arm and a leg — it's because they didn't know what Joe knows, which is just about everything there is to know in IT when coming up with quick solutions.
When you're trained in the complex field of satellite communications, finding fixes for network systems is something Smendra can accomplish fairly quickly.
"I've accumulated a lot of knowledge over the years, especially being involved with satellite communication technology, and I decided to take my expertise with the DOD and give back to the community with what I know," he said.
Smendra is not only good at what he does, he especially likes helping people with IT problems, explaining why an issue happened and how to potentially avoid another in the future.
But it took him a few years while working in Wahiawa to come up with not just an idea for a business start-up; Smendra's business name, Joe Knows IT — with the play on "IT" and "it" — also took a little time perfecting.
"It probably came out of a lot of late-night shifts and too much coffee in Hawaii," he said. "After I came up with the name, I had this feeling that people might find it catchy and would be curious enough to put trust in a small business with kind of a personal name."
So far they have.
"It seems to make people explore the website after the first click," he added.
The feedback Smendra has received from those who went past the first click and called him for network issues or security camera installation has been overwhelmingly positive. The majority say they are glad they found him and tout his work as professional and personal, complimenting his expertise as a problem-solver.
His first big job was installing 18 security cameras at a Sierra Vista church and youth home; since then, word-of-mouth referrals have slowly found their way to the guy who knows IT.
Smendra already has his eye on becoming a telephone carrier, a market he's hoping to jump into in the near future.
"I'd just have to lease a trunk line from a large phone provider like Verizon, but because my operation would be small, I feel I could offer better and more personal service with competitive pricing," he said. "If someone had a problem, I could take care of it immediately. That's was this is all about — being able to provide great service for your community."
For questions, call Joe Know IT at 904-298-4190 or visit joeknowsit.solutions.
