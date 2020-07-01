Whether a Tombstone bar should be fined and shut down for two weeks because of multiple offenses cited by the state’s liquor division will be decided by a judge who took the case under advisement earlier this week.
Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson listened to arguments on Tuesday by attorneys Joel Borowiec, who represents Doc Holliday’s Saloon, and Michael Raine of the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
The popular watering hole is facing a temporary shutdown and a $12,000 fine after investigators said four incidents involving guns and violence at the bar violated state liquor laws.
Borowiec said Tuesday that the complaints filed by the state are “selective enforcement” because other establishments in the area have committed offenses and have not been sanctioned.
Additionally, Borowiec said a claim filed against the bar that management failed to protect its clientele is baseless.
“How could they (Doc Holliday’s) protect their customers if they couldn’t see it (he violations) coming?” Borowiec argued at the hearing Tuesday, scheduled on his motion to stay the action.
Raine denied there was selective enforcement because the “violations still occurred.”
He said the bar’s argument of "shucks, other people did it too" wasn’t going to cut it.
The offenses, according to a complaint by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, occurred between October 2017 and March 2018, court documents show. Three of the incidents involved guns inside the establishment. In two of the four situations, someone was shot; patrons were beaten inside the bar in two of the instances, the complaint states.
As a result, the state wants to close Doc Holliday’s Saloon for 14 days and impose a $12,000 fine for civil penalties on owner Noreen Carrafa. Additionally, investigators say the saloon should not reopen after the two weeks if the fine has not been paid.
Court documents detail each incident and state liquor investigators concluded that Doc Holliday’s management failed to “satisfactorily maintain the capability, qualifications and reliability requirements” of an applicant of a liquor license. The state also charged that the bar’s owner failed to protect the safety of the customers and that employees allowed a “disorderly person to come into or remain on or about the premises.”
State officials also said management at Doc Holliday’s failed to call law enforcement after fights inside the bar left people injured.
Borowiec told Dickerson he had video evidence that would help Doc Holliday's case. Raine, however, said videos were provided to the state but they had no relevance to the incidents the state says occurred at the establishment.
Raine said the videos were geared more toward the theory that the state had gone after Doc Holliday's Saloon because Tombstone officials have a longstanding beef with Mike Carrafa, husband of the bar owner. Noreen Carrafa has not returned calls left at the bar by the Herald/Review.
Last week when the Herald/Review reached Mike Carrafa on his cell phone, he and Noreen Carrafa — who was standing next to him — asked if a reporter was pro-gun. When the reporter said the question would not be answered, Mike Carrafa said, "This conversation is over," and hung up.
Dickerson told both attorneys he would take the case "under advisement."