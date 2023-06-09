SIERRA VISTA — For foodies who can't get enough of authentic cuisine from outlying countries, wait until you step into the tiny, new fast fusion eatery on Sierra Vista’s west end that opened June 1.
With a simple concept that puts out one of the most flavorful blends of two cultures you’ve most likely ever encountered at a price so affordable you almost have to blink twice, K-Bap Fast Fusion at 45 S. Garden Ave. is arguably going to win you over.
You could make a habit of this place.
Plus, it’s open seven days per week.
The brainchild of Korean-born Jung Matranga and U.S. Army veteran and Korean linguist Chuck Matranga, K-Bap combines the influences of two diverse culinary traditions into an absolutely stunning display and explosion of taste from a feast that can double as lunch or dinner.
And the price?
It’s $9.99 for any dish you order, and at K-Bap, they don’t skimp on portions. You’re going to leave with a bellyful of food with their signature “Kups” meal — a blend of rice, glass noodles and choice of shrimp, beef, teriyaki chicken, shrimp and yes, even spicy squid.
But what in the world is fast fusion food?
It’s an age-old concept that is thought to have originated in San Francisco in the late 1800s, when Chinese food in the U.S. was developed to suit middle-class Americans’ taste buds.
Thanks to branding and marketing, fast fusion has suddenly become a thing in places like New York and Seattle, where legions of fans — particularly in large cities filled with diverse cultures — have fallen head-over-heels with the merging of ingredients from cultural recipes.
But with the opening of K-Bap Fast Fusion, which fronts Buffalo Soldier Trail, you don’t have to drive hundreds of miles for city life to taste what the rest of the world is going gaga over.
With more than 20 years of cooking traditional Korean cuisine, Jung Matranga has turned her version of fast fusion into something close to an art form that’s hard to resist.
“She’s very involved with the entire process of everything she does in the restaurant, from prepping and cooking early in the morning to interacting with customers, getting their feedback and opinion on their experience here,” said employee Bailey Moore. “Everyone really seems to be liking everything they’ve ordered.”
Even though the restaurant is small — there’s five tables with a long bench — the place has been filling up since the day it opened.
“Surprisingly, we have more people eating inside than ordering to-go,” said Moore. “We’ve only been open since the beginning of the month, and because of word-of-mouth from customers and social media, it’s been busy.”
Part of that reason is that customers hardly have to wait after they place their order. Food is served quickly, it’s fresh and flavorful, and more importantly, it’s really good.
Unlike stir-frying where a multitude of ingredients are cooked in one large skillet, Jung Matranga cooks each ingredient separately and then blends or “fuses” them together to create the distinctive effect of fast fusion.
Along with a bed of white rice and meat, shrimp or squid, you also have your plate topped with cabbage, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, sprouts and pineapple. There are dishes for those who are vegans.
Yet there’s still more.
You can add your own type of sauce with choices ranging from soy, lemon soy, teriyaki, ssamjang, ginger and Matranga’s homemade K-Bap sauce.
The only problem you’re likely to encounter at K-Bap is when you’ve finished your bowl, you'll wish you could keep on eating.
K-Bap Fast Fusion is open from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone