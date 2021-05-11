SIERRA VISTA — The sprawling city property known as King's Court off East Busby Drive continues to sit idle, with city officials still hoping that someone will buy it.
While there have been a few parties interested in purchasing the five-acre complex that includes 12 tennis courts, the property has been on the market for five years, said Sierra Vista Deputy City Manager Victoria Yarbrough.
The city's asking price is $525,000, Yarbrough said Tuesday.
"We’ve had some interest since 2016 but there are many factors buyers consider before making an offer, so we can’t point to any one reason it hasn’t sold yet," Yarbrough said Tuesday in an email "It's a unique property that will require significant investment depending on the buyer’s intended use. We’re hopeful that we’ll find the right match as we continue to list the property on the market."
It's not clear if there are any new offers on the horizon for King's Court, which also includes 7,206 square feet of structures, locker rooms and a pool.
King's Court was one of the topics discussed in a city executive session Tuesday afternoon, but state law prohibits attendees from revealing what transpires in those meetings.
Yarbrough said there are no tenants in any of the buildings at the complex. Only six courts are usable and the public can play for free.
The property was donated to the city in 2012 by former owner Bill McCormick. Since then there have been myriad discussions and much hand-wringing over what to do with the complex, especially from members of the tennis community who wanted the courts saved.
The city decided to sell King's Court after performing an architectural assessment in 2012 and discovered that there were too many costly issues in the property's buildings.
"The architectural assessment performed in 2012 showed parts of the buildings were structurally unsound," Yarbrough said. "The cost to address the various renovations needed was more than the city wanted to spend."
The city attempted to lease out the complex in 2013 and beyond, but there were no takers. Because the property is worth more than $500,000 city officials had to obtain the vote of its residents to put it on the market.
Yarbrough said that approval came just in time for the 2014 election. The property was then put on the market.
Only one company, Pacific American Development LLC, put in a bid, which was valued at $585,000. Their plan was to build apartments and convert six tennis courts into a city park. Pan American also planned to revamp the remaining courts, build a shaded playground and bleachers and improve the landscaping. The upgrades would also include a new staff facility and public restrooms. The developer would have bought 2.91 acres of land, which included the King’s Court buildings and five unused tennis courts on the property's north side.
That deal collapsed in 2016.
At the time, city officials said the developers cited several concerns, such as increasing construction costs and stagnant rent in Sierra Vista, a gap between the estimated cost of the project and potential revenue which couldn’t be lowered by reducing product cost or raising rent, and issues with infrastructure improvement requirements on the land to the north and in other areas.
When McCormick donated King's Court to Sierra Vista on Sept. 1, 2012, the property was assessed at $803,532.