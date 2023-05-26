HEREFORD — By all rights, Manuel Grajeda should probably be dead.
Instead, Grajeda — the 45-year-old father of three — is running on high octane, transforming his new La Sierra Grill Steakhouse that was the former Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant into what he believes will be a showcase restaurant. It sports two outdoor patios, an indoor meat market and a whirl of other features.
And that’s just for starters.
The former U.S. Army staff sergeant’s vision for shaping the 6,000-square-foot eatery as a premier restaurant is as stunning as his near-fatal, 20-foot fall onto a cement walk in 2006 while stringing Christmas lights on his home at Fort Bliss, Texas,, that nearly killed him. In a coma for 32 days with severe brain swelling, his doctor told his wife that infection in his body had spread so much he didn’t expect him to survive the night.
Miraculously, Grajeda did.
He spent the next 19 months in a Phoenix hospital, lost 40% of his body weight and had to learn how to walk, talk and read again. When he was well, he was ready to embrace a lifelong dream of owning a restaurant.
The movie “Someone Up There Likes Me” could have been his story.
“God definitely has been on my side in a lot of ways,” said Grajeda, who purchased Ricardo’s Feb. 16 when he walked in the back door of the restaurant almost seven years to the day after he fell and asked Richard Aguire if he wanted to sell.
Indeed, He has.
“I believe God led me to the restaurant that day,” said Grajeda. “How else can you explain how everything worked out like this?”
After 22 years in the Army — 15 of them cooking for 500 to 2,000 servicemen at a clip — Grajeda is now back at it, behind the grill, doing what he knows and loves best, preparing food for customers coming to La Sierra Grill Steakhouse from all over Cochise County.
And with expansion plans he hopes to completed by the end of the year, Grajeda is on a roll to see his dream of a multi-faceted restaurant that will eventually seat more than 300 people — inside and out — with an outdoor grill, a meat market and viewing windows to watch steaks cooking over a bed of charcoal.
“I have so many visions for this place I can’t sleep at night,” said Grajeda. “I just have to be here. I’ve got really big plans.”
Following a soft grand opening May 17, he’s almost a fixture at the restaurant located between Dollar General and the Hereford post office on State Route 92. He’s the first one in and the last to leave, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
This is the restaurant business, a tough, hard-nailed business in a competitively tough market, and to make a successful run at it, Grajeda knows he has to work it hands-on, especially if he wants to make La Sierra Grill Steakhouse the top-tier, one-of-a-kind restaurant he envisions.
“Right now, things are going great and it’s very busy,” said Grajeda. “We just opened, and so far the feedback has been genuinely positive. People are telling me they love my menu and my staff. There are still a few wrinkles I have to fix so I need to take a breath, step back and make things better. That’s how I like things to run.”
When it comes to making things run, Grajeda has a lot going for him. His kitchen is as vast as it is spotless. It has three stoves, two deep fryers, a pair of flat-top grills along with a charcoal grill, a double-stacked oven, two salamander broilers, plus two serving and two refrigerated lines.
It could feed an army, something Grajeda is used to doing.
He also understands what makes a restaurant stand out.
“I’ve brought on a tremendous staff because I believe in tremendous service,” he said. “I want the absolute best people on the floor and in the kitchen, and I’m not done hiring.”
He’s already tripled the amount of employees Ricardo’s had with a crew of 32, which has been a big plus for bringing new jobs to the area. Before the end of the month, he plans to hire 12 more.
Grajeda has the chops and is kitchen-savvy, and he has come up with a menu from a lifetime of preparing food for family, friends and servicemen. He has kept some of Ricardo’s recipes, like his Thursday specials.
“I’ll always have them in his honor as a memory of the restaurant that’s standing here,” he said.
Grajeda has nothing but respect for Aguirre, who owned Ricardo’s for 50 years and turned the beloved Mexican restaurant into something of a community icon.
Especially how he and his family treated Grajeda when he stepped into the back door of the restaurant unannounced Dec. 13 to see if Aguirre wanted to sell his restaurant.
“Just before Christmas, it seemed fate or God intervened,” Aguirre’s daughter, Sheryl, told the Herald/Review earlier this year.
On Dec. 13, her husband and brother-in-law were admitted to a hospital for surgery and were unable to work at the restaurant. She said her dad was in a panic, unsure of what to do.
“I told him we have to close the restaurant, but then there was a knock at the back door, and Manuel Grajeda walked in and made an offer,” she said. “We were stunned. The timing was perfect, and we were ready to sell.”
Grajeda feels it was more God than fate.
“After I retired from the Army, I had been driving around Highway 92 looking for a place to start or buy a restaurant,” he said. “I knew Ricardo’s had been for sale, but I never stopped in.”
On Dec. 13 he did.
“I saw a truck in the parking lot, and I had a feeling it was his,” he said. “I went in the back door, saw him slicing steaks and asked him if he still wanted to sell. For the right price, he said, and soon we had a deal.
“At first glance, I was in love with the place. It’s what I had been looking for, and I knew this was my dream.”
When Grajeda spoke to the large crowd that came to the May 17 ribbon cutting ceremony, he was overwhelmed with emotion at the outpouring of support from the community. He wanted them to know it meant the world to him.
“I’ve had some pretty rough years,” he told them. “I knew someday we would do this, this dream of ours for owning a restaurant, cooking for a community like this.
“I can’t wait to get started.”