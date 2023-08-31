OVERTIME PROPOSAL

Julie A. Su delivers remarks at her confirmation hearing in Washington in April. Su, the acting labor secretary, said that a proposed overtime rule “would help restore workers’ economic security.”

 HAIYUN JIANG nyt

In a move that could affect millions of workers, the Biden administration announced Wednesday that it was proposing to substantially increase the cutoff below which most salaried workers automatically receive time-and-a-half overtime pay.

Under the proposed rule, issued by the Labor Department, the cutoff for receiving overtime pay after 40 hours a week would rise to about $55,000 a year from about $35,500, a level that was set during the Trump administration.

