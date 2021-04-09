With the mission to make the community healthier, our team at Canyon Vista Medical Center has worked diligently to improve patient care and safety over the last couple of years to ensure the best patient experience possible. Our hard work and dedication was reflected with the hospital’s highest Leapfrog rating in the last five years.
Earlier this week our Administration was informed that we have achieved a ”B” rating by Leapfrog, which makes us one of the best hospitals in the state of Arizona. This rating would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment from the nurses, doctors and staff we have here at CVMC.
Leapfrog was created by a group of business leaders who use public data to compile letter grades for hospitals across the country to be a resource for patients. Leapfrog grades are based on scores related to categories of patient safety in various departments of the hospital.
Last year CVMC jumped from a “D” rating, to a “C”. Now that we have improved even further to a “B” rating, we have our sights set on achieving an “A”.
We understand that a visit to the hospital is a difficult and emotional time for patients and families, which is why it is important for us to provide the best care we can and offer a multitude of resources.
We have dedicated ourselves to a focus on Patient Safety and Quality of Care across all departments and every level of service.
I am so proud of the CVMC staff and want to thank them for their dedication to their patients, their roles as caregivers, and our mission to make our community healthy. We hope to continue to improve and expand the services we offer to provide increasingly excellent care for the people who come through our doors.
Commentary by Bob Gomes, President and CEO, Canyon Vista Medical Center