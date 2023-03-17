Six nonprofit organizations from across Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties were awarded Innovative Grants totaling just over $347,500.
The Innovative Grant cycle awards up to $50,000 a year for up to two years, or $100,000 maximum funding. The grant cycle is very competitive. Twenty-nine organizations submitted letters-of-intent with total requests exceeding over $1 million. Twelve organizations made the cut and were invited to submit a full applications. The Legacy Foundation Philanthropy Committee took several weeks to review and evaluate the applications before selecting six organizations to fund.
Margaret Hepburn, Legacy Foundation CEO, commented, “The Legacy Foundation Board and staff were very impressed by the diversity and caliber of the Innovative Grant applications. Because all of the proposed projects were excellent, prioritizing the applications was very difficult In the end, six organizations were selected by the Board for funding. Thanks to all the organizations participating in the Innovative Grant Cycle. “
The grant recipients are:
Willcox Community Food Pantry was awarded $25,500 for commercial refrigeration. Cochise Harm Reduction was awarded $100,000 for the Cochise County Street Outreach Team. Winchester Heights was awarded $78,510 to expand community health worker services in Bowie and San Simon. Bisbee Vogue was awarded $66,000 to create the infrastructure for an open-air recreational facility.
The Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club was awarded $35,000 in matching funds for software and programming enhancing youth safety. Patagonia Regional Aquatics Center was awarded $43,000 in matching funds to upgrade the pool for year-round use.
The Legacy Foundation offers several grant cycles throughout the year.
Nonprofit organizations throughout Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz Counties can also benefit from monthly networking; monthly technical support in grant writing, Board governance, and finance; access to Grant Watch, a grant search engine; access to a Community Dashboard; and access to the Legacy Foundation Resource Guide, https://legacyfoundationresourceguide.org
For more information on the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, call 520-335-6015, or visit: https://lfsaz.org.
Submitted by The Legacy Foundation of Southern Arizona
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone