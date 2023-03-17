Six nonprofit organizations from across Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties were awarded Innovative Grants totaling just over $347,500.

The Innovative Grant cycle awards up to $50,000 a year for up to two years, or $100,000 maximum funding. The grant cycle is very competitive. Twenty-nine organizations submitted letters-of-intent with total requests exceeding over $1 million. Twelve organizations made the cut and were invited to submit a full applications. The Legacy Foundation Philanthropy Committee took several weeks to review and evaluate the applications before selecting six organizations to fund.

