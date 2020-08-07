To the editor:
An open letter to my elected legislators and to those who support our veterans. Our veterans need our help and support. I recently received a phone call from a fellow veteran to share with me the final approval of his VA disability claim that took over eight years, 4 denials, and a law firm involvement, at his own expense, to get approved. This 10-year Marine vet served in Thailand during the Vietnam era and was exposed to the same herbicides as those who served in Vietnam were. However, unlike those who served in Vietnam and considered to have been exposed just by having ‘boots on the ground’, we Thailand vets must prove that we served on or near the perimeters of the bases that were sprayed, and performed certain duties. Legislation introduced in both the House and Senate would rectify this injustice that has gone on for far too long. H.R.2201 and S.1381 would modify the presumption of service connection for veterans who were exposed to herbicide agents while serving in the Armed Forces in Thailand during the Vietnam era without regard to where on the base the veteran was located or what military job specialty the veteran performed. Neither of my Senators nor my Representative have signed on to co-sponsor this legislation despite repeated requests urging them to do so. My state legislators should memorialize Congress and urge them to pass these bills. I’m sure the President would gladly sign it.
Bob Foster
Hereford, Arizona