SIERRA VISTA — It’s more than just a big white truck driving around selling tools to automotive shops.
The 22-foot Snap-on Tool truck — part of the Snap-on Tool Co. franchise tabbed by Forbes magazine in 2012 as one one of the 10 best franchises to start — cruising all over Cochise County is more like a mega-tool store inside of a truck.
If you’re a serious tool guy bedazzled by the sight of practically every power, hand and diagnostic tool made lined up in perfect order from ceiling to floor, stepping into Craig Jio’s Snap-on tool truck is like walking into a Christmas wonderland.
Jio, who took over the Cochise County area franchise four years ago, has been so busy he had to trade in his previous Snap-on truck for a larger one, which he still had to custom-design to retrofit his mobile store. Every square inch of the vehicle’s interior is wall-to-wall tools, including a service area where Jio repairs customers’ tools.
It’s so overwhelming you almost want to reach for one of the half-dozen power drills angled on the truck’s wall and start doing the garage remodel you promised you’d start last spring.
“I love this,” said Jio, who worked in the corporate offices of Snap-on in California, helping new franchise owners get started. “It’s a very good, busy territory. I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. I love helping people and solving tool-related issues they might have.”
Jio has a set route of businesses he travels to each day, including automotive repair shops, construction companies, mechanics, sanitation departments as well as city, county and federal agencies in Cochise County.
On days when he drives to the Sulphur Springs Valley area to service the farms and ranches near Willcox, Jio says it’s practically nonstop busy.
Go into any mechanic's shop, and you'll probably see Snap-on tools and storage units. The products are seemingly everywhere.
That’s because Snap-on tools has been around for more than a century. Started in 1920, the company began with an idea that changed tool sets throughout the industry. Joseph Johnson and William Seiderman came up with a concept of taking five handles of different configurations and 10 sockets of various dimensions and fabricating them to snap onto each other interchangeably.
A leading manufacturer and marketer of tools, digital software and service solutions, the company grants franchisees a license to operate a franchised mobile store and has about 4,600 franchisees around the globe.
Jio is no stranger when it comes to the ins and outs of tools. As a kid, he grew up tinkering with automobiles and seemingly had some kind of tool in his hand most of the time. He became a technician and ran a successful repair shop before joining up with the Snap-on Co.
“This just seemed like a natural path,” he said.
He couldn’t be happier with what he’s doing or with the company, which Forbes also said a few years ago that at $1 per square inch of retail space, Snap-on ranks only second to the Apple Store.
“The company has a lifetime guarantee on its tools, and if a ratchet breaks, I can usually repair it in the truck or it can be replaced,” said Jio. “Eighty percent of what I sell out of the truck is made in the U.S.”
He also sells to the public, but he’s too busy to make house calls.
“If someone approaches or calls me, I’ll usually make time for them on a weekend,” he said.
He has a Customer Appreciation Day once each year, and when the public learns of it through social media or flyers, Jio said people come from just about everywhere.
“For me, doing this is really fulfilling, both financially and personally, and I couldn’t think of a more fun, better way to earn a living,” he said.
To contact Craig Jio, call 520-353-5593.