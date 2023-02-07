SIERRA VISTA — It’s more than just a big white truck driving around selling tools to automotive shops.

The 22-foot Snap-on Tool truck — part of the Snap-on Tool Co. franchise tabbed by Forbes magazine in 2012 as one one of the 10 best franchises to start — cruising all over Cochise County is more like a mega-tool store inside of a truck.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?